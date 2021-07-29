Travel news – live: Raab ‘increasingly confident’ green and amber lists will be expanded
‘The momentum forward is positive.’ says foreign secretary
The government is “increasingly confident” that more countries will turn amber and green ahead of next week’s review of the traffic light lists for international travel.
The foreign secretary said that, although British travellers would have to wait to find out the updated lists, “the momentum forward is positive”.
Dominic Raab told Sky News that travel is expected to open up more as other countries progress with their vaccine roll-outs.
“We’ve done the job we had to do domestically and as we see other countries catch up if you like, I think we are increasingly confident that more countries will go either on amber or on to green,” he said.
The next review from the Department for Transport is expected on or around 4 August.
It follows the news that fully vaccinated US and EU travellers can swerve self-isolation when entering England from amber-list countries.
The update to the rules was announced yesterday, and will take effect from 4am on 2 August.
Travellers will follow the same protocol as double-jabbed Britons entering the UK from amber destinations: they can forgo quarantine but must take one pre-departure and one post-arrival Covid test.
“We’re helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps. “The changes will apply to fully vaccinated people with an FDA or EMA vaccine.”
Follow the latest travel updates below:
Government ‘cannot guarantee’ that US and EU travellers will not show fake vaccination certificates
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government “cannot guarantee” that US and EU travellers will not try to show fake vaccination certificates.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We can’t guarantee that some people might not do it. I think it is highly unlikely.
“The point here is that, with both the European countries and the US, we are talking about high-trust countries with whom we have not just an intuitive level of high trust, we have active co-operation, so we know that we can straighten out any discrepancies we might come across pretty quickly.”
Mr Raab said there is a “double lock” of written certification and proof of US residency for American travellers, which he said could allow “further checks if there is any suspicion of fraud”.
He added: “Both domestically with our rollout but also internationally we want to open up, we want to move the country forward, but we want to do it irreversibly and we need to take solid, surefooted steps forward.
“We feel this is a modest opening up of international travel but one that has the reassurances that we can take further steps forward as we build confidence in the system.”
Reporting by agencies
Good morning, and welcome to the travel liveblog.
The government is “increasingly confident” that more countries can soon added to the amber and green travel lists, a senior minister has said.
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he hoped more travel links could soon be opened up for British holidaymakers, as other countries speed up their vaccine roll-out.
Read the full story:
Government ‘increasingly confident’ more countries will move to amber or green travel lists
‘The momentum forward is positive,’ says foreign secretary
Am I allowed to go on an international cruise from the UK?
Most cruises ceased in March and April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Since then the vast majority of the world’s 270 ocean-going cruise ships have been moored, unable to operate.
Some have become tourist attractions, with boat trips organised around the forlorn cruise ships moored off the south coast of England.
Over a year after the Foreign Office advised against all international cruising, the warning has been lifted.
These are the key issues on cruising as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic:
Am I allowed to go on an international cruise from the UK?
‘You may be required to quarantine on board or at designated facilities if your ship is affected by a Covid-19 outbreak,’ says Foreign Office
United Airlines to operate 40 weekly flights as England re-opens to US travellers
With today’s announcement that England is reopening to fully vaccinated travellers from the US, quarantine-free, from 2 August, United Airlines has announced it will launch additional flights to London.
United will have six daily flights between the States and the UK capital, including a second daily flight from Washington, D.C., and a daily service from Houston.
United is also planning a new nonstop service between Boston and London.
The airline will operate more than 40 weekly flights to England in total.
“Today’s announcement is yet another major milestone in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic with the opening of one of the most important markets from the U.S,” said Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances at United.
“United has demonstrated that we can operate flights between the US and England safely and we are eager to help rebuild these economies by facilitating business and leisure travel.”
Emirates boss ‘frustrated' that UAE is still on UK’s red list
The head of Emirates' UK operations has expressed frustration that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is still on the government's red list for travel.
Divisional vice president Richard Jewsbury told the PA news agency that “the data coming out of the UAE is very good”.
The weekly rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the UAE for the week ending July 22 was 124, compared with 417 in the UK, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Meanwhile, some 69 per cent of the population in the UAE are fully vaccinated, which is among the highest proportion of any country in the world.
The decision to keep the UAE on the red list despite those figures is “frustrating”, Mr Jewsbury said.
He insisted that Emirates will “respect the Government process” and “accept their sovereign right to do what they see fit”.
But he noted Germany's decision to put the UAE on its low-risk travel list, which he claimed highlights “the more cautious approach” of the UK.
“All we can do is stay engaged and flag up the data and hope that it's acted upon,” he said.
Reporting by agencies
‘Crucial' UK-US travel corridor must be restored, says BA
British Airways has welcomed the news that quarantine rules will be relaxed for more vaccinated travellers, but is calling for the government to push for the “crucial” UK-US travel corridor to reopen.
Sean Doyle, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said:
Foreign Office lifts advisory against international cruises
The Foreign Office (FCDO) has officially lifted its blanket advisory against international cruises after more than 16 months.
Since March 2020, the advice has read: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises against cruise ship travel at this time. This is due to the ongoing pandemic and is based on medical advice from Public Health England.
“Cruise ship travel means staying overnight for at least one night on a sea-going cruise ship with people from multiple households.
“Our advice against cruises applies to international travel on a ship that is exclusively for pleasure or recreation, providing overnight accommodation and other leisure facilities such as entertainment venues or swimming pools.”
However, the FCDO cruise webpage no longer carries this warning, and instead advises cruisers to get adequate travel insurance and provides top tips for issues to consider when booking a trip.
International cruises given the green light
‘Whether you’re a family or a business, this is progress we can all enjoy,’ says Grant Shapps
Now that US and EU vaccines are recognised for travel, how does it work?
Six months after some European Union countries announced they would accept UK jabs in lieu of testing or quarantine, ministers have decided to extend the courtesy to arriving EU and US citizens who can prove they have been vaccinated.
The plan to allow overseas visitors – and UK expatriates vaccinated abroad – to avoid self-isolation on entry from amber list countries initially applies for England.
But now that the rules are being relaxed, how will the process work?
Read travel correspondent Simon Calder’s full Q&A to find out:
European and American vaccines now recognised for travel to UK: how it works
The current non-acceptance of foreign jabs sends out a signal that Britain is closed for inbound tourism for the summer
Airlines argue for more low-risk countries’ vaccinated travellers to be exempt from quarantine
Airlines have welcomed the recognition of vaccinated passengers from the EU and the US, after the government announced they would be exempt from quarantine from 2 August when entering England from amber list countries.
However, they are also arguing that the loosening of the rules should be applied to double jabbed travellers from other low-risk nations.
Dale Keller, chief executive of Board of Airline Representatives in the UK, said: “The recognition of fully vaccinated passengers from the EU and US is the biggest step towards rebuilding the international travel sector since the limited lifting of restrictions on 17 May.
“This significant reopening must lead the way so that many other low risk countries with well-developed vaccination programmes can be added at the earliest opportunity without waiting until the October review.
“Meanwhile, the country review due next week should include a revision to the methodology of how countries are allocated as red, amber or green and the data indicates more countries should move into green and with fewer countries classified as red.”
International cruises get green light
The transport secretary has also issued an update on international cruises.
The Foreign Office has advised against these since early on in the pandemic in March 2020.
Grant Shapps said: “We're also able to confirm the restart of international cruises and flexible testing programmes to help key workers and drive our economic recovery.
“Whether you’re a family or a business, this is progress we can all enjoy.”
A firm date for the lifting of the advisory has yet to be issued.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies