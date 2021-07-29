The government is “increasingly confident” that more countries will turn amber and green ahead of next week’s review of the traffic light lists for international travel.

The foreign secretary said that, although British travellers would have to wait to find out the updated lists, “the momentum forward is positive”.

Dominic Raab told Sky News that travel is expected to open up more as other countries progress with their vaccine roll-outs.

“We’ve done the job we had to do domestically and as we see other countries catch up if you like, I think we are increasingly confident that more countries will go either on amber or on to green,” he said.

The next review from the Department for Transport is expected on or around 4 August.

It follows the news that fully vaccinated US and EU travellers can swerve self-isolation when entering England from amber-list countries.

The update to the rules was announced yesterday, and will take effect from 4am on 2 August.

Travellers will follow the same protocol as double-jabbed Britons entering the UK from amber destinations: they can forgo quarantine but must take one pre-departure and one post-arrival Covid test.

“We’re helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK,” said transport secretary Grant Shapps. “The changes will apply to fully vaccinated people with an FDA or EMA vaccine.”

Follow the latest travel updates below: