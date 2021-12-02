Travel news – live: France demands Covid tests from Brits as global restrictions expected to continue in 2022
Even fully vaccinated travellers from outside the EU must comply
France is the latest country to announce it is tightening entry requirements in the wake of the omicron coronavirus variant, which has already been identified in 25 countries around the world so far.
Fully vaccinated travellers from outside the EU, including those from the UK, will have to present a negative Covid test to enter the country.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed the move after the French government’s weekly Defence Council meeting on 1 December - although further details such as what kind of test will be required, and when the new rules kick in, have yet to be announced.
Meanwhile, experts are predicting that global travel restrictions will continue into the new year as a result of omicron, which is feared to be more transmissible and vaccine resistant to previous iterations of Covid-19.
An industry source told Travel Weekly that, at the UK government’s next tri-weekly travel review, they expected measures to be extended “another three weeks [because] they don’t want to risk Christmas. We couldn’t expect the government to do anything else at this stage.
“We don’t think things will change in three weeks, but the government must keep the measures under review. They can’t be in place any longer than necessary.”
Follow the latest travel news below:
Good news for skiers
Following Switzerland’s announcement that all British travellers will have to quarantine for 10 days after arrival in the country, it has clarified that anyone transiting onward to another country in less than 24 hours, with no stopover, can avoid isolation.
The decision is a relief for the many ski holidaymakers who had planned to fly into a Swiss airport such as Geneva, and travel onward to a ski resort in neighbouring France or Italy.
Switzerland had made the quarantine announcement on Saturday, but by Monday it was unclear whether connecting travellers would also face a 10 day self-isolation period on arrival.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Can I still go skiing in France if flying into Switzerland?
Quarantine is back for Brits visiting Switzerland
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest updates throughout the day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies