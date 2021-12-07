Travel news – live: New PCR testing rules begin as red list countries protest travel bans

Three new rules make travel more complex for UK arrivals from today

Helen Coffey,Lucy Thackray
Tuesday 07 December 2021 08:17
Comments
International travelers must show negative COVID tests

A set of new, more onerous travel rules for UK travellers and visitors are set to make holidays more complex this festive season.

From today, vaccinated travellers wishing to enter the country must take a pre-departure test and present a negative result, as well as taking a PCR test - rather than a previously permitted lateral flow - within two days of arrival. They must also self-isolate until a negative result is returned.

The addition of a pre-departure test for double-jabbed passengers will apply to those aged 12 and over, travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia.

During the past two weeks, the government also added 11 countries to the formerly emptied red list, including South Africa, Botswana and, most recently, Nigeria.

Leaders and officials in red-listed countries expressed outrage at the “selective” listing of southern African countries, when omicron is now present in dozens of countries around the world.

Yesterday Nigeria’s high commissioner Sarafa Tunji Isola described the travel bans, by countries including the UK and US, as travel “apartheid”.

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

Recommended

1638865026

48 hours or more? Confusion over testing window

Many travellers have reported confusion over the timing of pre-departure tests before travel to the UK, which are required once again from today.

For clarity: the new rules state that the test must be taken on the day of departure, or one of the two preceding days. The “48-hour” rule mentioned by the health secretary, Sajid Javid, does not exist.

So for a Wednesday flight from the US to the UK, arriving the following morning, you could test on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. For a 9pm flight on Wednesday, you could take the test at 9am on Monday – 60 hours before departure.

Read the full story:

Let’s test again like we did last summer: new travel rules take effect

‘Uncertainty, and a lack of transparency on decision making, is destroying consumer confidence in travel’ – Charlie Cornish, CEO, Manchester Airports Group

Simon Calder7 December 2021 08:17
1638862984

In case you missed it: what are today’s new rules?

Today, new testing rules for British travellers and those visiting the UK come into effect.

Announced over several updates during the last week, they include the reintroduction of PCR tests for the fully vaccinated on return to the country, self-isolation while day two testers wait for results, and the addition once more of pre-departure tests for all travellers from all but two countries

Confused? We took a deep dive into the new rules and exactly what they mean for travellers:

What are the latest Covid travel rules?

‘Our customers will now be faced with uncertainty and chaos’ – Sean Doyle, British Airways CEO

Simon Calder7 December 2021 07:43
1638862640

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be following all the latest news and updates.

Lucy Thackray7 December 2021 07:37

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in