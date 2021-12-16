Greece is the latest country to introduce tighter travel rules in response to the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant.

From 19 December, all international arrivals, including those from the EU, will need to present a negative PCR test taken within the 48 hours prior to arrival.

The Greek government announced the move on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Italy, which introduced similar restrictions the day before.

The current entry requirements for Greece stipulate that travellers from the UK don’t need to present a negative test if they can prove full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in the UK an “unprecedentedly high” number of quarantining arrivals have tested positive for coronavirus.

Almost 5 per cent of travellers staying in hotel quarantine recently tested positive for Covid, MPs have been told.

Jonathan Mogford, the official in charge of border policy at the UK Health Security Agency, told a transport select committee meeting that at least 1 per cent of these were found to have the omicron variant, although in reality the number could be as high as 3 per cent.

