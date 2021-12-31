Train operators are cancelling hundreds of services due to staff absences as the Omicron variant sweeps across the the UK.

Many passengers hoping to travel for the new year can expect disruption thanks to the staffing issues, as well as a strike by employees of one of the main inter-city train companies.

One of the main operators affected is CrossCountry, which serves Scotland, northern England, the Midlands and the south coast.

The union says it is taking industrial action because of what it calls “a systematic attempt by CrossCountry to undermine the role of the senior conductors and train managers by drafting in other staff to do their jobs.”

But East Midlands Railway, LNER, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, Northern and GWR are also cancelling various services.

In other travel news, Germany is set to lift its ban on UK visitors from Tuesday, with fully vaccinated travellers able to swerve quarantine.

