Travel UK news – live: Spain set to swerve ‘amber plus’ category as green list update expected tomorrow
The country will stay amber, according to reports
Spain is set to swerve “amber plus” status and retain its place on the amber list, according to reports.
It was feared the country might join France in the special category at the government’s next international travel review, expected to take place tomorrow.
But that no longer appears to be on the cards, a Whitehall source told the Times.
“Spain won't be going on the amber watchlist – the only danger is it going red but that's very unlikely,” they said.
“Cases are coming down. And they haven't got enough beds to quarantine everybody. So it's not going to happen.”
The so-called “amber plus” category was created for France last month in response to fears about importing the Beta virus variant.
It means travellers entering the UK must quarantine for 10 days and take two PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.
For all other amber list countries, double jabbed UK arrivals – including those from the US or EU – can forgo self-isolation and need only take one PCR test within two days of entering the country.
Nowhere in France has more than 1 per cent prevalence of Beta variant, says embassy
Ahead of the “traffic light” announcement expected on Thursday from the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, the French Embassy in London has tweeted that nowhere in France has a prevalence of the Beta variant of coronavirus greater than 1 per cent.
The French mainland was placed in its own category, “amber plus,” because of the presence of the variant on the Indian Ocean island of Réunion – which is politically part of France.
It means anyone returning from mainland France to the UK must self-isolate, even if they have been fully vaccinated.
Réunion itself remains on the ordinary amber list, with no quarantine necessary for arrivals unless they transit through mainland France.
European hotels refusing UK bookings over cancellation fears
European hotel operators are refusing British bookings over fears that last-minute changes to the UK government’s travel rules will lead to cancellations, according to an industry leader.
“Hoteliers are turning away bookings from the UK in August because they don’t trust us – and European travellers are taking our beds and availability,” said Noel Josephides, director of Aito, the Specialist Travel Association, and chairman of tour operator Sunvil.
Continued uncertainty around the government’s traffic light system for travel has undermined consumer confidence, with holidaymakers wary of booking foreign holidays.
Mallorca blames UK government flip-flopping for plummeting hotel occupancy
Mallorca hotel chiefs have blamed British government squabbling for condemning them to a lacklustre August.
The holiday island hoteliers' federation today openly accused some UK government ministers of deliberate attempts to discourage foreign breaks by keeping travel limitations in place as they awaited the latest Downing Street travel announcement.
Mallorca Hotel Federation (FEHM) President Maria Frontera insisted the UK's “fluctuating” position would continue to impact on the rest of the summer season, whatever tomorrow's decision.
Spain is expected to remain on amber amid reports Boris Johnson will simplify the traffic light system following travel industry criticism.
Hotel occupancy in Mallorca for August is predicted to be around only 60 per cent and Mrs Frontera insisted UK government flip-flopping was partly to blame.
She said: “With its continuous succession of decisions, motivated in large part by the disparity of criteria existing within the British government, one more open-minded and the other more conservative that puts restrictions on peoples' return in order to promote staycations and prevent bookings in other countries, it is difficult to consolidate an upward trend in reservations.
“Markets are sensitive, require stability and contract at the slightest detection of possible changes.
“The next review, whatever the outcome, is already making a difference.”
Additional reporting by Natalia Penza
Sleep your way to Paris or Amsterdam on British Airways
Passengers booking business-class trips on British Airways from London Heathrow to Paris or Amsterdam can stretch out on a fully flat bed during part of the one-hour hop.
The frequent-flyer website Head for Points is reporting that BA is using long-haul aircraft with lie-flat Club World beds on some of its shortest flights.
The main type is the ultra-long-haul Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is being used on the 8.20am flight from Heathrow to Amsterdam on several days each week, and the 12.10pm departure in the opposite direction.
When is the next update to the travel green, amber and red lists?
On 17 May, foreign leisure travel got the go-ahead in England.
Holidays resumed under a traffic light system, with destinations graded as red, amber or green according to the level of risk of travellers reimporting Covid-19 infections.
The “green list” was first revealed on 7 May, and the latest update was announced on 14 July.
But when will more countries be added to the list, and how often will it be updated?
Britons to pay €7 to enter Europe
British holidaymakers heading to Europe are set to pay around £6.20 after the EU published its proposals for visa-style fees and security forms.
The EU Commission has confirmed it plans to charge visitors a €7 fee when it introduces its European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) before the end of 2022.
It will affect all visitors coming from visa-exempt countries – like the UK – who want to travel to EU states and any other countries in the border-free Schengen area.
Spain likely to avoid ‘amber plus’ status at next travel review
Spain is set to swerve the dreaded “amber plus” status, according to reports.
Rumours abounded that the country might be added to the special category, created specifically for France last month, in response to fears over the Beta virus variant.
“Amber plus” travellers entering the UK must quarantine for 10 days and take two PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status, while regular amber list arrivals can avoid self-isolation if they’re double jabbed or under 18.
However, it is now expected that Spain will cling onto its amber-list position in the government’s upcoming travel review.
Holidaymakers deterred by government bureaucracy rather than Covid
Brits are deterred from holidaying abroad, not by the fear of catching Covid-19, but by the bureaucracy and unpredictability of the UK government’s restrictions on international travel, according to new research.
A poll of 1,000 holidaymakers conducted by Holiday Extras found that nearly half of respondents (48 per cent) claimed they were put off going on a foreign trip this summer by the hoops they would need to jump through in order to get away.
This was compared to 8 per cent who blamed increased costs, 8 per cent who said they’d rather staycation, and 29 per cent who said they were worried about catching coronavirus.
Ant Clarke-Cowell at Holiday Extras said: “It’s been a really long year of tough rules and restrictions, and the prospect of a couple of weeks away in the sun is what got many through it – but now, as lockdown has been lifted, international travel still faces an unnecessary level of uncertainty that has become the biggest blocker for Brits hoping to book their summer breaks.
“When we asked our customers whether they were flying away this year, and if not why not, almost twice as many people cited the restrictions as the reason not to fly. That’s almost twice as many that said the pandemic itself was reason enough not to go, and far more than the 5 per cent who said their favourite destination was closed.”
Simon Calder gives expert advice ahead of travel update
Confused ahead of tomorrow’s expected review of the international travel rules?
The Independent’s travel correspondent, Simon Calder, has tackled 10 of our most frequently asked reader questions to help you get ahead.
Ryanair flew 300,000 passengers a day last month
Ryanair flew an average of 300,000 passengers per day in July, the airline has revealed.
Europe’s biggest budget airline carried 9.3 million people last month, which is 37 per cent lower than the corresponding figure in 2019.
The average “load factor” – the proportion of seats filled – was 80 per cent, meaning one in five seats remains empty. Two years ago the figure was 97 per cent.
Ryanair flew around 2,000 flights per day in July 2021.
