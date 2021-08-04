Spain is set to swerve “amber plus” status and retain its place on the amber list, according to reports.

It was feared the country might join France in the special category at the government’s next international travel review, expected to take place tomorrow.

But that no longer appears to be on the cards, a Whitehall source told the Times.

“Spain won't be going on the amber watchlist – the only danger is it going red but that's very unlikely,” they said.

“Cases are coming down. And they haven't got enough beds to quarantine everybody. So it's not going to happen.”

The so-called “amber plus” category was created for France last month in response to fears about importing the Beta virus variant.

It means travellers entering the UK must quarantine for 10 days and take two PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.

For all other amber list countries, double jabbed UK arrivals – including those from the US or EU – can forgo self-isolation and need only take one PCR test within two days of entering the country.

