Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Britons should expect foreign travel to still be “trickier” this year as he asks the public for patience.

Johnson hailed the success of the vaccination programme in allowing double jabbed people to travel more freely, and said things should improve further once more countries reach a higher level of vaccination.

Meanwhile, Wales has confirmed it will fall into step with the latest updates to the red, amber and green lists for travel, but ministers have said they are “extremely disappointed” by the UK government’s “unilateral approach”.

England announced its review to the traffic light lists on Wednesday evening, with seven additions to the green list, four countries bumped up from red to amber, four demoted from amber red, and France stripped of its controversial amber plus status.

Scotland and Northern Ireland swiftly followed suit, making the same changes to their lists shortly after.

But Wales only grudgingly confirmed it would adopt the same policies last night, with ministers calling Westminster’s lack of engagement with the devolved nations “unacceptable”.

Follow all the latest travel news below: