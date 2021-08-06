Travel news – live: Boris Johnson admits holidays ‘trickier’ this year as Wales adopts UK green list
All four devolved nations have taken the same approach
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Britons should expect foreign travel to still be “trickier” this year as he asks the public for patience.
Johnson hailed the success of the vaccination programme in allowing double jabbed people to travel more freely, and said things should improve further once more countries reach a higher level of vaccination.
Meanwhile, Wales has confirmed it will fall into step with the latest updates to the red, amber and green lists for travel, but ministers have said they are “extremely disappointed” by the UK government’s “unilateral approach”.
England announced its review to the traffic light lists on Wednesday evening, with seven additions to the green list, four countries bumped up from red to amber, four demoted from amber red, and France stripped of its controversial amber plus status.
Scotland and Northern Ireland swiftly followed suit, making the same changes to their lists shortly after.
But Wales only grudgingly confirmed it would adopt the same policies last night, with ministers calling Westminster’s lack of engagement with the devolved nations “unacceptable”.
Brittany Ferries bookings treble after travel review
Brittany Ferries has seen bookings treble in 24 hours after France was removed from the controversial “amber plus” status.
From 4am on Sunday 8 August, arrivals from France to the UK who have been fully vaccinated need not quarantine. The nation will join the vast majority of other European nations on the “amber list”.
Nigel Wonnacott of Brittany Ferries told The Independent: “On Thursday we took £1.2m in bookings, which compares with around £400,000 per day before the government announcement on France.
“Around 85 per cent of reservations taken were for UK-France routes: 1,398 in total compared with 568.”
France holidays get a boost after ‘amber plus’ status dropped
French holiday bookings have received a shot in the arm after the country shed its “amber plus” status in Wednesday’s travel review.
Since the announcement, Club Med has seen web traffic to its France destination page increase by 43 per cent week on week, alongside Google searches for rules around UK citizens travelling to France up 550 per cent in the 24 hours after the amber list announcement.
Estelle Giraudeau, Managing Director, UK & Northern Europe at Club Med, said: “France has continued to be a firm favourite for Brits, travelling both to our coastal and summer alpine resorts and with web traffic to our France destination page up 43 per cent week on week, and we are at least pleased we can get our British customers back to some of our most popular and bestselling resorts in France after such a turbulent few months.”
Boris Johnson says foreign travel will be ‘trickier’ this year
The UK’s green list was recently updated to include seven new countries such as Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.
Watch: Boris Johnson says foreign travel will be ‘trickier’ this year
Wales follows green list changes but ministers call UK government’s actions ‘unacceptable’
Wales agreed to adopt the UK government’s latest changes to the red, amber and green lists for travel on Thursday evening, but ministers said they were “extremely disappointed” with Westminster’s “unilateral approach”.
“Decisions for England have once again been made without engagement with the Welsh government or the other devolved governments,” said Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan.
“This is unacceptable – international travel policy affects all parts of the UK and Welsh interests need to be part of the decision-making process.
“We are extremely disappointed with the unilateral approach taken and believe there remain clear public health risks posed by reopening international travel while the virus is circulating globally.”
Wizz Air launches pilot recruitment drive
Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing airline, today announces it is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030.
The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots in order to fly over 100 per cent of pre-Covid capacity this summer and aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year.
Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced captains and first officers as well as those with no flying experience at all, through its Wizz Air Pilot Academy Program, which gives aspiring pilots the opportunity to obtain a commercial pilot's license. In addition to pilot recruitment, Wizz Air continues to recruit cabin crew members across its 43 bases to meet its growth plans.
Heiko Holm, Chief Operations Officer of Wizz Air said: “We are pleased to be recruiting for thousands of new pilot positions at an exciting time for Wizz Air, as we continue to grow our presence across Europe and beyond.”
Trips taken during school summer holidays cost £400 more on average
Family holidays taken during the summer school break are on average £418 more expensive compared to the same trips in September during term time, according to new research
Currency expert FairFX analysed the cost of 390 holidays to six popular European holiday destinations from three different holiday providers for a family of four, comparing prices in August to the cost of the same trip in September.
The investigation revealed holidays to Croatia cost twice as much in August compared to the beginning of September, with parents potentially forking out an additional £1,422 to take a trip during the summer holiday – an increase of 68 per cent.
For families hoping to head on a summer break to Italy, jetting off in August could see parents paying over £300 more compared to departing in September.
The only destination with a less significant increase was Greece, where FairFX’s investigation found prices went up by just £49 compared to term-time trips.
Travel agent sees holiday bookings soar
The UK’s largest independent travel agent, Hays Travel, saw bookings shoot up by 193 per cent on Thursday following the latest update to the UK travel rules.
Dame Irene Hays, chair of Hays Travel, told Sky News: “What we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks is a lot of inquiries and so we had many people who were ready to book them, we’re just waiting for the announcements from the Secretary of State.”
She urged travellers to ensure they book with a “reputable travel agent” following comments from transport secretary Grant Shapps admitting he could “never say there is zero chance” that Spain and other popular holiday destinations might be placed on the red list in future.
Dame Irene said: “As long as people are careful where they book, the travel agent will look after the two things which are most important - one is their health and safety, and second is their financial security.”
She added: “Just to say that at the moment, we will see some of the best prices and travel industry that we’ve seen in years.”
Reporting by agencies
