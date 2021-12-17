Travel news – live: France travel ban sends shockwaves through tourism industry as holidays cancelled
British tourists are prohibited from entering France from Saturday
The unexpected announcement that British tourists would be banned from entering France from midnight on Saturday has sent shockwaves through an already beleaguered tourism industry.
The news trickled through gradually yesterday until it was confirmed by the French government - until further notice, UK-France leisure travel would be prohibited, wrecking thousands of holidaymakers’ Christmas and New Year plans.
Exemptions were scant, including French citizens and their spouses, partners and children; students enrolled in France; and those travelling due to the death or terminal prognosis of a close family member (grandparent, parent, child or sibling)
Travel association ABTA’s chief executive, Mark Tanzer, called the move “a hammer blow to the winter travel industry, which is already under extreme pressure following the new Omicron restrictions.”
Nick Robinson, founder and CEO of ski instructor marketplace Maison Sport, said: “The partial closure of the borders with France is absolutely devastating for the skiing and other winter industries,” adding that “we can’t help but feel caught in the middle of a political storm”.
Meanhwile, TUI, easyJet, Jet2 and British Airways have been axing flights and holidays to France as a result of the ban.
Follow all the latest travel updates below:
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates throughout the day.
Eurostar sees surge in bookings to beat midnight deadline
Eurostar saw a surge in bookings by travellers desperate to reach France before the Saturday deadline, from when a leisure travel ban will be in place.
It sold out its standard class compartments on several of its London to Paris trains departing today.
Tickets for earlier trains cost £195 each, whereas fares for travel over the weekend once the new restrictions are in force are available from only £86.
Additional reporting by agencies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies