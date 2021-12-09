Travel news – live: Restrictions could end within weeks, says Javid, as hotel quarantine examined in court

Sajid Javid suggested travel restrictions could be scrapped ‘very soon’

Helen Coffey,Lucy Thackray
Thursday 09 December 2021 07:54
Sajid Javid announces pre-departure Covid tests for travellers to England

The health secretary Sajid Javid has suggested that travel restrictions could be scrapped if omicron becomes the dominant variant.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the health secretary said that as omicron becomes dominant, all international travel restrictions could end “very soon”.

Asked by MP Tahir Ali if his constituents should be worried about booking travel, Mr Javid said: “It is just not possible to give a guarantee for any particular country that there will not potentially be any future measures.”

But he added: “Very soon, in the days and weeks that lie ahead, if, as I think is likely, we see many more infections and this variant becomes the dominant variant, there will be less need to have any kind of travel restrictions at all.”

In other news, lawyers will argue in court today that the UK’s hotel quarantine policy is a “breach of human rights”

PGMBM’s legal challenge will be heard before a judge at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, giving examples of travellers hit by the recent, sudden red list changes, such as Emily Mennie and Owen Hancock.

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

Travel restrictions could end if omicron becomes dominant variant - Sajid Javid

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, has said that the potential dominance of the omicron variant may lead to the end of travel restrictions in the coming weeks.

When asked about the imminent future of travel by MP Tahir Ali in Parliament yesterday, Mr Javid said that it was impossible to give a guarantee that there would not be any further restrictions in specific destinations.

But he added that a prediction that, “Very soon, in the days and weeks that lie ahead, if, as I think is likely, we see many more infections and this variant becomes the dominant variant, there will be less need to have any kind of travel restrictions at all.”

Read the full story:

Travel restrictions could end ‘very soon’ as omicron spreads – Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid predicts omicron will become dominant

Lucy Thackray9 December 2021 07:52
Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be following all the latest news and updates.

Lucy Thackray9 December 2021 07:44

