The health secretary Sajid Javid has suggested that travel restrictions could be scrapped if omicron becomes the dominant variant.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the health secretary said that as omicron becomes dominant, all international travel restrictions could end “very soon”.

Asked by MP Tahir Ali if his constituents should be worried about booking travel, Mr Javid said: “It is just not possible to give a guarantee for any particular country that there will not potentially be any future measures.”

But he added: “Very soon, in the days and weeks that lie ahead, if, as I think is likely, we see many more infections and this variant becomes the dominant variant, there will be less need to have any kind of travel restrictions at all.”

In other news, lawyers will argue in court today that the UK’s hotel quarantine policy is a “breach of human rights”

PGMBM’s legal challenge will be heard before a judge at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, giving examples of travellers hit by the recent, sudden red list changes, such as Emily Mennie and Owen Hancock.

Follow all the latest travel updates below: