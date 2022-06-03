The second day of the platinum jubilee long weekend looks to be riddled with disruptions, as easyJet and British Airways cancel more flights and yesterday’s Eurostar delays impact today’s train travellers.

EasyJet has cancelled at least 30 flights on Friday - the airline has said it is proactively cancelling 240 flights in the 10 days to 6 June, giving passengers some advance notice.

But some cancellations are made last-minute - travellers to Milan Malpensa and Madrid were given only two hours’ notice that their flights were axed.

This morning Eurostar travellers arriving at 6am for 7am trains took to social media to complain about long and disorganised queues.

Nicki Welding reported an hour and 15 minutes in the check-in queue, with passengers for the 7.15 service still stuck in the queue at 7.30.

Eurostar had suffered delays to its services throughout Thursday, having alerted customers shortly after 9.30am that there had been a fatality on the tracks in Northern France, affecting all routes.

A Eurostar spokesperson said trains were being delayed by around an hour.