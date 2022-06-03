Travel disruption – live: Calls for automatic airline refunds grow as more flights cancelled
More flights axed by easyJet and British Airways while queues persist at Eurostar terminal
Police tell Manchester Airport passengers their holidays are cancelled amid travel chaos
The second day of the platinum jubilee long weekend looks to be riddled with disruptions, as easyJet and British Airways cancel more flights and yesterday’s Eurostar delays impact today’s train travellers.
EasyJet has cancelled at least 30 flights on Friday - the airline has said it is proactively cancelling 240 flights in the 10 days to 6 June, giving passengers some advance notice.
But some cancellations are made last-minute - travellers to Milan Malpensa and Madrid were given only two hours’ notice that their flights were axed.
This morning Eurostar travellers arriving at 6am for 7am trains took to social media to complain about long and disorganised queues.
Nicki Welding reported an hour and 15 minutes in the check-in queue, with passengers for the 7.15 service still stuck in the queue at 7.30.
Eurostar had suffered delays to its services throughout Thursday, having alerted customers shortly after 9.30am that there had been a fatality on the tracks in Northern France, affecting all routes.
A Eurostar spokesperson said trains were being delayed by around an hour.
How early should I get to the airport?
As many prepare to jet off on spring holidays to make the most of the four-day jubilee weekend, how early is too early to arrive at the airport?
Seeing photos and video of queues stretching outside airport terminals, it’s understandable that you might want to check in as early as possible to avoid getting caught up in the chaos.
However, airport bosses are warning that getting to the terminal too early can clog up queues and prevent people with earlier flights than yours getting through - adding even more to the stress levels.
On top of this, each airline has slightly different rules around check-in and bag drop times.
Here’s everything you need to know:
How many hours should I arrive before my flight? Airline rules explained
Horror stories and heart-sinking photos of queues and missed flights are making a trip to the airport feel like Mission: Impossible. But to be sure you won’t miss your flight, how early should you get there?
Last-minute cancellations continue on easyJet to and from Gatwick
Passengers booked on easyJet to or from Gatwick continue to face problems, with last-minute cancellations of flights to Milan Malpensa and Madrid this morning.
One traveller booked to return from the Italian airport, Ellie Goss, tweeted: “@easyJet cancel our flight from Milan Malpensa to London Gatwick, then provide us with no alternative flights to get home or flight information. What you playing at easyJet?”
Yesterday three early flights to southern France were grounded with just a couple of hours’ notice.
Any airline cancelling a flight at short notice must provide an alternative on the same day of travel, including on a rival carrier if need be, at no cost to the passenger.
In addition, easyJet is obliged to pay cash compensation of £220 for a flight of this distance.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest news and updates for the jubilee weekend.
Air passengers complain of lack of information
Passengers have complained of having to wait at airports without being given information or apologies.
Some said they had no access to food or water.
Gatwick Airport said it had designated water fountains in the departure lounge for peope to refill empty bottles.
Send in army to airports, says O’Leary
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has suggested the army be drafted into UK airports for three to four month to solve the travel hold-ups.
The airline chief executive told ITV News that “defence personnel with experience of providing security” should be deployed.
He said that at a stroke it would relieve the pressure on airport security.
Labour MP blames ministers for chaos
A Labour MP has blamed the travel disruption on the government.
Louise Haigh had demanded ministers take urgent action. Transport secretary Grant Shapps was too busy saving Boris Johnson’s skin, she claimed.
Dublin Airport ‘confident’ passengers will not miss flights
Dublin Airport officials have said they are confident that passengers will not miss flights this weekend if they arrive at the airport at the recommended time.
The airport made headlines last weekend after long queues stretched outside the airport terminals and over 1,000 people missed their flights.
Dalton Philips, head of the Dublin Airport Authority, told the Oireachtas Transport Authority on Wednesday that these delays happened due to a rostering error.
Mr Philips also conceded that the aviation sector had recovered more quickly than had been anticipated, and that 248 security staff should not have been offered voluntary redundancy last year, during travel restrictions introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on Thursday urged passengers to follow the advice from the airport and not to arrive too early for a flight.
Transport secretary disingenuous, claims union
A union boss says it is “disingenuous” for the Transport Secretary to speak out about chaotic scenes at Britain’s airports as issues with staffing “have been on the radar for a long time”.
Grant Shapps said on Wednesday the aviation industry must “do their bit” to resolve problems that have led to the disruption.
Andy Prendergast, national secretary of the GMB union, told BBC Radio 4’s World at One: “This unfortunately was a foreseeable problem, it was one we warned about at the point at which the mass redundancies were made.
“We asked the Government to look at the aviation industry as a special case and they refused. And now, quite frankly, for Grant Shapps to come out as he has in the last 24 hours is a little bit disingenuous, considering these problems have been on the radar for a long time.”
The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages after letting thousands of people go during the coronavirus pandemic.
Following 2.5 hour delay, Eurostar passengers report toilets out of order
Eurostar passengers are reporting toilets out of order on a Eurostar service they waited nearly two-and-a-half hours for.
“2hrs 28m estimated delay and 4 toilets out of order. Parents changing babies on the floor,” complained Simon Edmonds on Twitter.
“Train should never have been dispatched like this,” he added.
Eurostar has been experiencing severe delays to its entire network since 9.30am today, when a fatality on the tracks in Northern France first caused disruption to services,
Gatwick drinkers and diners forced to improvise as food and drink queues mount up
Gatwick Airport’s bars and restaurants have seen a surge of customers as air passengers arrive early for flights or find themselves delayed.
“Check-in and security were pretty stress free - busy but well organised,” reports Chris Shearer, who is at the airport waiting for a delayed easyJet flight to Verona.
“It’s the bars and restaurants that are a joke.”
Mr Shearer sent a video of the queue from Gatwick’s North Terminal Wetherspoons pub, which is currently stretching across the departure lounge.
“People are using the currency exchange as a makeshift standing table... people are drinking in and amongst the communal seating areas,” he says.
Chris and his friends, meanwhile, have decided to skip the queues and improvise with minature wine bottles on the departure lounge steps.
