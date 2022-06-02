British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week are being advised to arrive early - but not too early - to the airport, amid chaos including widespread airport queues, flight delays and cancellations.

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has cancelled at least 36 domestic and European flights on Thursday to and from its biggest base, London Gatwick airport.

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.

BA says the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice.

Meanwhile, stressful airport experiences continue: at Manchester Airport, some customers are reporting three-hour queues through security, with one saying just two security lanes were open for holidaymakers jetting off for the long weekend.

However, customers have taken to social media to praise Dublin Airport, where queues appear to be flowing smoothly this morning.

The airport has suffered long queues with passengers missing flights in recent weeks, prompting its management company to launch a contingency plan and hire extra staff for the jubilee weekend.