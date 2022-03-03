The travel chaos continues in the capital today as Tube staff stage a second 24-hour strike.

Beginning at one minute past midnight this morning, the walkout by RMT union members is affecting all London Underground lines, which are suspended or part suspended.

A previous network-wide strike took place on Tuesday, 1 March, with the fallout continuing into Wednesday as services were disrupted for much of the morning.

Transport for London (TfL) bosses have advised commuters to work from home today where possible.

A statement on the TfL website reads: “On strike days expect: Severe disruption to all lines and stations throughout the day; Highly likely no London Underground services will run.”

Buses and Overground, TfL Rail, DLR, National Rail and Tram services will be operating but are expected to be much busier than usual.

Follow below for the latest updates: