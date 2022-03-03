London tube strike – live: Third day of travel chaos as TfL as employees stage another 24-hour walkout
Second day of industrial action sees all lines disrupted
The travel chaos continues in the capital today as Tube staff stage a second 24-hour strike.
Beginning at one minute past midnight this morning, the walkout by RMT union members is affecting all London Underground lines, which are suspended or part suspended.
A previous network-wide strike took place on Tuesday, 1 March, with the fallout continuing into Wednesday as services were disrupted for much of the morning.
Transport for London (TfL) bosses have advised commuters to work from home today where possible.
A statement on the TfL website reads: “On strike days expect: Severe disruption to all lines and stations throughout the day; Highly likely no London Underground services will run.”
Buses and Overground, TfL Rail, DLR, National Rail and Tram services will be operating but are expected to be much busier than usual.
Disruption hits London Overground
Although today’s strike is solely on the London Underground, commuters using the London Overground are facing problems too.
Transport for London is warning that trains “will be busier than usual”, and advises: “Allow more time for your journey and consider alternatives.
“If you are using services from stations also served by the Tube, check before you travel for possible station closures.”
A fault with the signalling system between Stratford and Cheshunt means some lines are blocked, and trains running between Stratford and Meridian Water are cancelled.
On the GWR Thames Valley network, Covid-related cuts mean shorter trains. “Some services between London Paddington and Reading will be formed of eight carriages instead of 12,” the train operator says.
London grinds to a halt
Today’s Tube strike has gone ahead as planned, with all London Underground lines affected.
However, a handful of services are running.
On the Central Line, trains are running in east London to and from Liverpool Street in the City from Loughton from Newbury Park via Hainault. Trains are not calling at Leyton and Bethnal Green due to lack of staffing at those stations.
To the west of the capital, Central Line trains are running between White City and the two terminus stations of Ealing Broadway and West Ruislip.
On Tuesday, District Line trains were running a shuttle service from High Street Kensington to Wimbledon and Ealing Broadway. Transport for London says the entire District Line is suspended.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s Tube strike liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.
Tomorrow’s Tube strike set to go ahead
The second 24-hour Tube strike this week looks set to go ahead tomorrow after no further agreement has been reached between the RMT Union and Transport for London (TfL) bosses.
The walkout will begin at one minute past midnight tonight - 3 March - and continue until one minute to midnight on Thursday.
It will affect the entire London Underground network again, meaning almost no services will be running across Tube lines.
Buses, TfL Rail, National Rail, Overground, DLR and Tram services will be operating but are expected to be much busier than usual.
Londoners have been advised by TfL to work from home where possible.
Good service on half of London Underground
After major disruption across the entire London Underground network this morning following yesterday’s Tube strike, there is now a good service on more than half of lines.
The Central, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Victoria, Piccadilly, Northern and Waterloo & City lines are all operating a “good service”, according to Transport for London (TfL), along with the DLR and Tram.
However, severe delays continue across the Circle and Hammersmith & City lines plus TfL Rail; the Bakerloo and District lines have minor delays; and London Overground is offering a reduced service.
Sadiq Khan hits back at critics
Sadiq Khan has hit back at accusations that his “political failure” led to this week’s Tube strikes.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the Mayor of London “should be standing up to Tory ministers who want to needlessly attack jobs, pensions and conditions of key transport workers”, and that it is “this political failure that has left Tube workers with no choice but to strike this week”.
However, Mr Khan told Democracy Reporting Service that RMT is “letting the Government off the hook” and “letting down Londoners” by pointing the finger at him and TfL bosses.
Mr Khan said: “Had I declined support from the Government, had I not acceded to the conditions attached by the Government, TfL would have gone bankrupt. TfL going bankrupt means every single person employed by TfL loses their job, and that includes not just RMT workers but workers from other unions and indeed those workers who are not a member of any union. Additionally, that would have caused many challenges for businesses across our city that employ millions of Londoners.
“It’s in nobody’s interest for TfL to go bankrupt, and what I’d say to RMT is, rather than going on what is at best a premature strike, let’s sit down to resolve differences because the strike today, and the strike on Thursday, is bad for TfL, it’s bad for Londoners, it’s bad for businesses who have really struggled after the last two years in the pandemic.”
Driverless Tube trains - could they happen?
Ten years ago, during his campaign for re-election in March 2012, then-London mayor Boris Johnson said: “TfL [Transport for London] will rapidly establish a timetable for introducing the first driverless trains to become operational on the London Underground network within a decade.”
The idea was to emulate the Docklands Light Railway, which has been driverless since its introduction 35 years ago. Trains are staffed with a “captain” who provides customer service and can, in an emergency, take over the controls.
Mr Johnson talked of “all the efficiency benefits it will bring and absolutely no loss of safety”.
Computerisation of Tube trains actually began in 1965, when the Victoria Line opened. The Jubilee Line opened with higher levels of automation, but every train still has a driver – and the rolling stock used on most of the network is incompatible with driverless operation.
There is also the issue of passenger confidence to consider. Though the newly opened Doha Metro, designed from the outset to be driverless, has high levels of ridership – the seats at the front of the train, where the driver would usually sit, are especially popular.
Disruption continues on eight TfL lines
There is ongoing disruption to seven London Underground lines, plus the London Overground, as we go into this afternoon.
Blamed by the operator on the knock-on effects of yesterday’s strikes, the delays and reduced services have thwarted many Londoner’s commutes and travel plans this morning.
Current TfL website updates show that:
There are minor delays on the Bakerloo, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee and Victoria Lines.
There are severe delays on the Circle and Metropolitan Line.
The London Overground is also running a planned, reduced service - more details on the Tfl website.
One TfL customer service representative told a customer on Twitter: “Early services have begun today, the same as yesterday. It has taken all services a few hours to resume normal services. This will be the same on Friday morning, with the next planned strike starting at 00;01 Thursday 3 March.”
Are we likely to see further strikes like the ones this week?
Many Londoners are worrying that the Tube strikes we are seeing this week could continue if the RMT union fails to reach an agreement with TfL bosses.
Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said:
“Talking to London Underground staff yesterday, both in person and on social media, the message was clear: we kept going all through the coronavirus pandemic, and we’re not prepared to brook anything that we would regard as disadvantaging us. Pensions, job cuts and more flexible working are simply not up for discussion.
“The problem is: they are working for an organisation that has seen its revenue collapse, with little prospect of any recovery in the short term. Transport for London is now dependent on government hand-outs, and they inevitably come with strings attached.
“So I am afraid right now I can see no prospect of an early settlement.”
Circle Line now operating with severe delays
The Circle Line, which was suspended this morning following yesterday’s strike action, is now up and running - albeit with severe delays.
TfL’s website does not give any information on how reduced the service is at present, merely giving the update: “Severe delays following RMT strike action.”
