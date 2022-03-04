The travel chaos continues in the capital today following yesterday’s 24-hour strike by Tube staff.

Beginning at one minute past midnight on 3 March and continuing until one minute to midnight last night, the walkout by RMT union members affected all London Underground lines.

Although the strike is officially over, many Tube lines are still being affected this morning, with the majority reporting delays.

The Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines are all experiencing “severe delays”, while the Bakerloo and Waterloo & City lines report “minor delays”.

The Central and Victoria lines are operating a good service.

A previous network-wide strike took place on Tuesday, 1 March, with the fallout continuing into Wednesday as services were disrupted for much of the morning.

Transport for London (TfL) bosses warned that the entire network would be impacted the mornings after strike days and advised Londoners to travel later in the day.

