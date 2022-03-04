London tube strike – live: Travel chaos continues following yesterday’s TfL walkout
Majority of Tube lines are experiencing delays
The travel chaos continues in the capital today following yesterday’s 24-hour strike by Tube staff.
Beginning at one minute past midnight on 3 March and continuing until one minute to midnight last night, the walkout by RMT union members affected all London Underground lines.
Although the strike is officially over, many Tube lines are still being affected this morning, with the majority reporting delays.
The Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines are all experiencing “severe delays”, while the Bakerloo and Waterloo & City lines report “minor delays”.
The Central and Victoria lines are operating a good service.
A previous network-wide strike took place on Tuesday, 1 March, with the fallout continuing into Wednesday as services were disrupted for much of the morning.
Transport for London (TfL) bosses warned that the entire network would be impacted the mornings after strike days and advised Londoners to travel later in the day.
Follow below for the latest updates:
Commuters frustrated by another morning of disruption
Commuters have expressed surprise that disruption to the London Underground network has continued this morning.
“I thought tube strikes are over today. Ppl need to go to work u know,” tweeted one social media user.
Another wrote: “Good morning from London, where the Tube strike goes on… even if for a short time… hopefully.”
TfL tweeted this morning: “In addition to today’s Tube strikes, services will be affected on 4 March. No service expected before 8am. Travel after mid-morning. For essential journeys, check your travel.”
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s Tube strike liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates throughout the day.
TfL warns of further disruption tomorrow
Transport for London (TfL) is already warning Londoners to prepare for more disruption to journeys tomorrow morning following today’s Tube strike.
This afternoon, the official TfL account tweeted: “In addition to today’s Tube strikes, services will be affected on 4 March.
“No service expected before 8am.
“Travel after mid-morning.
“For essential journeys, check your travel.”
Jeremy Corbyn supports striking Tube workers
The former Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has tweeted his support for members of the RMT union who have brought almost the entire London Underground network to a halt.
Mr Corbyn wrote: “Solidarity with those on @RMTunion picket lines across London today, striking against job cuts and cuts to London Underground staff pensions.”
The MP’s tweet brought a swift response from “Russell_Premier”. He tweeted: “But no compassion for the millions of Londoners impacted by this unnecessary strike, including residents of Islington. There have been no job cuts or cuts to staff pensions as yet.”
North London trains delayed
Travellers in north London who have switched to National Rail trains to avoid the Tube strike are facing further problems.
“A fault with the signalling system at Elstree & Borehamwood is causing disruption to Thameslink services between London St Pancras International and St Albans,” passengers are being told.
“Drivers must stop their trains and get verbal permission to proceed. This takes additional time, compared to a normal journey.
“Some services may need to be revised to call at fewer stations en route, and may also use different platforms at West Hampstead Thameslink, Cricklewood, Hendon, Mill Hill Broadway and Elstree & Borehamwood.”
Disruption is expected until 2pm.
Fewer trains than usual are running on the Thameslink network, which connects Brighton and Gatwick with Luton, Peterborough and Cambridge.
“This is following a period of significant staff absence due to Covid,” the train operator says.
Traffic chaos in central London
Much of central London is gridlocked – partly because of the extra traffic created by the Tube strike, but also because one of the capital’s key arteries, Whitehall, is closed. Buses that normally use the link between Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square are being diverted via the Embankment, adding to congestion and extending journey times for passengers who are unable to take the London Underground.
Traffic is reported as very slow moving on the South Bank, across Waterloo Bridge and along the Strand.
Unusually, traffic jams have built up on the roads through the Royal Parks. The Queen’s own limousine – which does not have registration plates – was caught up in a long queues of vehicles in St James’s Park, but the monarch was not in the car.
More Tube trouble ahead, warns Transport for London
As the latest Tube strike by members of the RMT union closes down most of the London Underground network, Transport for London (TfL) has emailed passengers to warn them about further disruption over the coming weekend – with industrial action forecast into the summer and a reduction in services on one key line to every half-hour.
“There is planned strike action every Friday and Saturday night between 8.30pm and 4.29am the following morning until Sunday 19 June,” TfL says.
“If these strikes go ahead, normal services are expected on the Victoria line, while we expect the Central line to run a regular service through central London, with at least two trains per hour.”
Over the weekend of 5 and 6 March, no Central line trains will run in east London between Bethnal Green and Loughton/ Woodford (via Newbury Park and Hainault).
Euston taxi rank ‘virtually inaccessible'
Euston Station taxi rank is “virtually inaccessible from the east due roadworks and heavy traffic in the Bloomsbury area,” according to Twitter account London Traffic Watch.
Meanwhile, safety concerns have been raised more generally as 72 per cent of UK taxi users have reported walking home alone due to a shortage of cabs, according to new research.
In a survey of taxi users, UK taxi technology company Autocab found that 70 per cent said they have struggled or completely failed to book a cab ride since 1 December 2021.
Tube strike encourages commuters to cycle
Not all Londoners are frustrated by today’s Tube strike.
Some have reported that the industrial action has spurred them on to try cycling to work.
Twitter user Daniel Rodrigues wrote: “First time cycling this year feeling great done over 13 miles from my home to one of my projects thank you tube strike save me £8.70 today if the weather stays like this I will carry on cycling.”
How can I get around London today?
Although Tube strikes across the entire London Underground network have stalled the city today, some transport options are still in operation.
London Overground, TfL Rail, DLR, London Trams and National Rail services are all running but “will be busier than usual,” according to TfL.
“Allow more time for your journey and consider alternatives.”
Travellers are also warned to check before travel for possible station closures.
Read our full guide to getting around here:
How can I get around London during the Tube strike?
How to get around London during Tube strike
