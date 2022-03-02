The travel chaos caused by yesterday’s Tube strike continues in London today, as commuters report very few London Underground services are running.

The network-wide 1 March walkout affected all Tube lines, running from one minute past midnight to one minute to midnight, with another 24-hour strike planned for Thursday.

But the industrial action is still having a major impact this morning - according to The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder, “central London is in complete chaos. No Tubes running yet, buses on diversion and general misery.”

Londoners have shared their frustrations on social media.

“Just about to head off to work... Why the flip are most of the lines still suspended after yesterday’s #tubestrike ?! Sack walking it in the rain,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another shared a picture of the London Underground service updates page, which shows most lines as being suspended or part suspended, alongside the caption: “I thought the #tubestrike was yesterday and tomorrow..... What happened today?”

Transport for London (TfL) warned passengers to expect “Severe disruption across all Tube lines in the morning” on the days after the strikes.

