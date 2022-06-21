A widespread strike by Transport for London workers has seen the Tube network shut across the city today.

Disruption is expected to continue until mid-morning on Wednesday 22 June.

TfL is advising customers to “avoid travel if possible” on Tuesday and to “avoid making Tube journeys until mid-morning” on Wednesday as “disruption is likely to continue”.

On Tuesday, travellers are advised to complete their journeys before 6pm, with very little service expected across most of the London Underground; on Wednesday, no Tube services will run before 8am.

“If you need to travel, expect severe disruption, Allow more time for your journey,” says TfL.

But if you do have an essential journey, how can you get around London over the next two days?

Bus

Buses are operating as normal. However, TfL warns that services and routes will be much busier than usual.

“Allow more time for your journey and consider walking or cycling if you can,” advises TfL.

London Overground

A reduced service is operating on London Overground from 7.30am, with around half of all services likely to run. However, travellers are told to complete their journeys by 6pm.

DLR

DLR services are operating as normal but are likely to be extremely busy; some stations also served by the Tube may have to close.

Elizabeth Line

The Elizabeth line will run a reduced service all day.

London Trams

A reduced tram service is likely to run.

National Rail services

National rail services will start later and finish much earlier than usual, between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Coaches

Coach services from London to airports, regional, national and international destinations are expected to be very busy this week. TfL advises travellers to:

Book ahead where possible

Check with your operator for any changes

Arrive at your departure point (including Victoria Coach Station) well in advance of your scheduled departure

Driving and cabs

Travellers can still complete journeys by car, although roads are expected to be busier than usual. ULEZ and Congestion charging will remain in place for the duration of the week and will not be affected by the industrial action.

Walking and cycling

Much of London’s Zone 1 is walkable depending on where you need to get to; TfL has released a walking Tube map to help travellers better navigate and plan journeys on foot.

Cycling is also a convenient option – according to TfL, “You are never more than 600 metres from a Santander Cycle hire point in central London”. Santander bikes cost £2 for unlimited 30-minute journeys within a 24-hour period. Journeys longer than 30 minutes cost an additional £2 per journey.

TfL is enhancing Santander Cycle hire services, with nine central London hubs open on Tuesday 21 June, including three additional hubs at:

Soho Square, Soho

Brushfield Street, Victoria

Abbey Orchard Street, Liverpool Street

Electric scooters

There are rental e-scooter trials operating in the following London boroughs:

Camden

City of London

Ealing

Hammersmith & Fulham

Kensington and Chelsea

Lambeth (north of the borough only)

Richmond upon Thames

Southwark

Tower Hamlets (limited parking at Canary Wharf and some TfL stations)

Westminster

Travellers can hire e-scooters from Dott, Lime and TIER via their mobile apps.

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has services along the Thames running every 20 minutes throughout the day from early in the morning until midnight. This is particularly useful for those travelling between central London and the O2 venue in North Greenwich.