Tube strikes - latest news: All Underground lines to be disrupted as workers prepare for first 24-hour walkout
London Underground staff are striking on 1 and 3 March
The entire Tube network is expected to be disrupted as London Underground staff stage the first of two 24-hour strikes, starting from 12.01am on Tuesday, 1 March.
The walkout will affect all lines, with commuters advised to work from home where possible.
The RMT union has blamed the dispute on “a financial crisis at LUL (London Underground Limited)”, which general secretary Mick Lynch described as being “deliberately engineered by the government”.
Transport for London (TfL) has warned travellers to expect “severe disruption to all lines and stations throughout the day [and the] possibility of no London Underground services.”
A second 24-hour strike begins a day later, running from 12.01am on Thursday, 3 March.
Commuters are encouraged to walk or cycle where possible; London buses, TfL Rail, National Rail, DLR, London Overground and Tram services will all be in operation, but are expected to be busier than usual.
Passengers have been advised to allow more time for their journeys during the industrial action.
Follow the latest updates below:
Good afternoon
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of London’s tube strikes, due to take place tomorrow and on Thursday.
Stay tuned for the latest updates and analysis.
