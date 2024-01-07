(EPA)

Londoners face “little to no” service on Tube lines as strike action is set to cause severe travel disruption in the capital.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) are taking industrial action across the network between 5 and 11 January.

Transport for London (TfL) has advised customers who must travel to consider alternative routes from Sunday, when the worst of the disruption begins.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said he was disappointed the RMT had refused a 5% wage increase offer.

He said: “We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford while ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Tube workers were not going to accept poor offers and the “continual undermining of conditions”.

He added: “The refusal of TfL to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable.”