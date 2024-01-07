Tube strikes - live: London Underground halted by walkouts with more to follow
Londoners face “little to no” service on Tube lines as strike action is set to cause severe travel disruption in the capital.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) are taking industrial action across the network between 5 and 11 January.
Transport for London (TfL) has advised customers who must travel to consider alternative routes from Sunday, when the worst of the disruption begins.
Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said he was disappointed the RMT had refused a 5% wage increase offer.
He said: “We have been clear throughout our productive discussions with our trade unions that this offer is the most we can afford while ensuring that we can operate safely, reliably and sustainably.”
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said Tube workers were not going to accept poor offers and the “continual undermining of conditions”.
He added: “The refusal of TfL to restore staff travel facilities and create a two-tier workforce is also unacceptable.”
RMT merely demanding a ‘modest pay rise’ after rejecting 5% increase
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has urged people to join them on the picket line at Kings Cross on Monday morning as travel chaos is expected.
The walkout comes after last-ditch talks failed over a pay increase.
TfL warns all tube passengers to complete journeys by 5.30pm
Transport for London has warned of disruption across the entire tube network as RMT members walk out on Sunday afternoon.
TfL outlined a timetable for the strikes
- Sunday 7 January: Tube services will close earlier than normal. Complete Tube journeys by 5.30
- Monday 8 to Thursday 11 January: Severe disruption is expected, with little to no service expected to run
- Friday 12 January: Tube services will start later than normal, with a good service expected by midday
No other TfL services will be on strike.
A spokesman said: “Some bus, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line and national rail services will be busier. They may also be subject to change or affected by station closures where stations also serve London Underground lines.”
