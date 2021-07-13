Which countries could be added to the green list?

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.

An update is expected on 15 July, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s green list of “safe” holiday destinations.

There are 27 destinations rated green at present. But what are the top contenders for upgrading from amber this time around? Here’s what we know so far.

Which countries are on the green list right now?

There are 27 territories on the green list, many of which do not currently let in British travellers or are impossible to reach directly, thereby necessitating travel through an amber country.

On 24 June, 16 territories were added: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Balearic Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands and Turks & Caicos.

Green list in full

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Australia

Balearic Islands

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Iceland

Israel

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn Islands

Singapore

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

However, 16 of these destinations are on the green list, meaning they are at risk of moving from green to amber:

Green watchlist destinations

When will the green list be updated?

The lists are being updated “every three weeks”. That timeframe indicates that the next list review will be on Thursday 15 July, with changes coming into effect within the week after that date.

Amends to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

“These regular review points will allow the government to balance helping the public to understand Covid requirements when travelling to England while allowing us to constantly evaluate the risk for different countries,” according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

Which countries might be added to the green list?

As always, this comes with the caveat that anything can happen on traffic-light day – no forecaster has so far been anywhere near completely accurate when making predictions on this score.

But some analysts and experts have thrown out suggestions based on current infection rates.

Nine European countries should be moved from the “amber list” to the “green list” of quarantine-free nations, according to leading data analyst Robert Boyle.

The former director of strategy for British Airways’ parent company IAG believes that the key destinations of Germany, Italy and Poland qualify for the UK government’s low-risk category. Austria, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Switzerland are also candidates.

In a blog, Top tips for the next changes to country travel classifications, Mr Boyle also calculates that Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan meet the green list criteria.

“Trying to predict what changes to classifications the government is going to make has proven to be something of a mug’s game,” he said. “But armed with a somewhat fuller set of data in advance, I’m going to give it another go.”

Meanwhile, in one of his regular updates on whether infection rates are rising or falling worldwide, data analyst Tim White flagged just two countries which have seen a reduction of cases as of 13 July: Norway and Bulgaria.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “The government has shown it is unafraid of adding completely pointless places to the green list – typically locations that are inaccessible without going through amber or red list countries.

“So I am looking forward to San Marino (entirely landlocked by Italy) going green, along with a scattering of South Pacific islands and, for all I know, Narnia.”

What about holidaymakers who are fully vaccinated?

The green list restrictions will not be affected by a person’s vaccination status. However, from 19 July, travellers entering England from amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine and can follow green list rules instead.

What are the restrictions for travellers returning from green countries?

Green list countries currently have the lightest restrictions for inbound travellers to the UK, with no quarantine imposed and just one PCR test required within two days of arrival.

All travellers must also show proof of a negative Covid test – PCR, rapid antigen or lateral flow – before departure to the UK.