Which countries could be added to the green list?

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.

An update is expected on or around 25 August, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s green list of “safe” holiday destinations.

There are 36 countries and territories rated green at present. But what are the top contenders for upgrading from amber this time around? Here’s what we know so far.

Which countries are on the green list right now?

There are 29 territories on the green list, many of which do not currently let in British travellers or are impossible to reach directly, thereby necessitating travel through an amber country.

On 14 July, four destinations were added - Bulgaria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan - while the Balearic and British Virgin Islands were both removed.

Green list in full

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Australia

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands

However, 16 of these destinations are on the green list, meaning they are at risk of moving from green to amber:

Green watchlist destinations

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Cayman Islands

Croatia

Dominica

Grenada

Israel

Madeira

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Taiwan

Turks and Caicos Islands

When will the green list be updated?

The lists are being updated “every three weeks”. That timeframe indicates that the next list review will be on or around Wednesday 4 August, with changes coming into effect within the week after that date.

Amends to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

“These regular review points will allow the government to balance helping the public to understand Covid requirements when travelling to England while allowing us to constantly evaluate the risk for different countries,” according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

Which countries might be added to the green list?

As always, this comes with the caveat that anything can happen on traffic-light day – no forecaster has so far been anywhere near completely accurate when making predictions on this score.

But some analysts and experts have thrown out suggestions based on current infection rates.

Some 77 countries are reportedly under consideration for the UK’s green list for international travel.

However, although a broad selection of countries is being considered for a promotion to green, many of these won’t make the grade, warned government sources.

New research by the PC Agency, a travel consultancy, suggests that 12 countries have low enough infection rates and high enough vaccination rates to go on the green list. These countries, which boast Covid rates below 30 cases per 100,000 residents and close to half of the adult population vaccinated, are Austria, Bosnia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Which countries might be added to the green watchlist?

Independent data and Covid-19 analyst Tim White has warned that Bulgaria may be moved to the green watchlist, which identifies countries that are green but at risk of turning amber.

The PC Agency has also has said that Bhutan, French Polynesia, North Macedonia, Norway and Saudi Arabia should be strong candidates for the green watchlist.

What about holidaymakers who are fully vaccinated?

The green list restrictions will not be affected by a person’s vaccination status. However, British travellers entering England from amber list countries no longer have to quarantine and can follow green list rules instead, as long as they have received they’re second vaccine dose in the UK at least 14 days prior, or are an an accompanying minor (under 18 years old).

What are the restrictions for travellers returning from green countries?

Green list countries currently have the lightest restrictions for inbound travellers to the UK, with no quarantine imposed and just one PCR test required within two days of arrival.

All travellers must also show proof of a negative Covid test – PCR, rapid antigen or lateral flow – before departure to the UK.