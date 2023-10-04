Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain's weirdest Halloween attraction is set to open at a salvage yard that has been transformed into a graveyard featuring 15,000 mannequins.

Roz Edwards, 50, set up her business buying and restoring dummies before selling them on to shops and hiring them out for TV shows and music videos.

But after people began remarking how creepy her bizarre collection of shop mannequins was, she decided to open up her salvage yard for Halloween.

Last year she transformed the site in Fulbeck, Lincolnshire, into a ghoulish cemetery scene and she has now turned it into an immersive Cluedo-style game experience.

Would you dare visit ‘Mannakin Hall’? (George Parish/SWNS)

Visitors will pay £15 for the hour-long horror walk, during which they will have to solve a number of clues to figure out which suspect is behind a grisly murder.

Spooky photographs show limbless mannequins and random body parts scattered across the site, as well as other dummies arranged in sinister poses.

Further images reveal mannequins dressed up as terrifying clowns and other eerie characters which visitors will encounter during their journey around the fictional “Mannakin Hall”.

Ms Edwards, who once rented a stack of dummies to Lady Gaga for a music video, is running the We've Found A Body experience on 28 and 29 October, from 6pm-9pm.

Watch your step: There are frights throughout the graveyard (George Parish/SWNS)

She said: “I decided to put on a Halloween experience after people who began visiting in the daytime began asking me if it was scary at night. Well, this is your chance to find out.

“I must admit, it is quite eerie when you go through the yard and there are models some without arms, or heads piled up all around you. So we thought it was quite a fitting location for a spooky experience which we believe is quite unique.

“Last year was a big success, we had people dressed as dummies jumping out and scaring people. Before that, we put on a drive-through experience, due to Covid restrictions, which we called The Mannakin Safari. Over 700 people visited from the safety of their vehicles for an unforgettable experience.”

‘Discover the hidden horror within a mannequin graveyard at night’ (George Parish/SWNS)

For 2023, the attraction is an interactive game where visitors have to work out out who murdered a character called Lady Kat Walker.

“You have to go around the different rooms as a detective to figure out who did it from six suspects, with what weapon and in what room,” said Ms Edwards.

“It's like a giant imaginary Cluedo board, you move around the rooms and discover the hidden horror within a mannequin graveyard at night.”

Ms Edwards is a former retail consultant and owns over 15,000 dummies, and sometimes sells them for over £600 each.

“I’m known as the mad mannequin woman and it's just kind of grown over the years,” she said