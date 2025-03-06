US government issues travel advisory to popular vacation destination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States government has issued an advisory for travelers heading to a popular vacation spot.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory on Turks and Caicos Islands, urging travelers to “exercise increased caution” when on these islands. A Level 2 advisory means that travelers should “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security,” as noted by the federal agency.

The travel advisory for people going to Turks and Caicos is due to crime, with most occurring in Providenciales, which is one of the main islands in the archipelago. On this island, “police may have limited investigatory resources.”

All firearms and ammunition, “including single bullets brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage,” are illegal in Turks and Caicos, and those laws are strictly enforced by the police. Travelers who break these laws could face “arrest, jail time, or heavy fines.”

“Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage. Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison,” the advisory reads. “Though the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, the Department of State cannot guarantee your release.”

For travelers who are going to Turks and Caicos, the US Department of State urges them to follow a few guidelines. This includes passengers checking their luggage for bullets and firearms before leaving the US, and to buy travel insurance before they go.

Travelers on the islands are also encouraged to “avoid walking alone and at night,” and they should not answer their door at their hotels unless they “know who it is.” They also should not “physically resist any robbery attempt,” and they should “prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.” The government also recommends travelers enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP, which allows the US State Department can quickly contact them in case of emergency. The program is free to join.

Last year, five Americans were arrested in Turks and Caicos on charges they illegally carried ammunition during trips to the popular destination, and they could have been sentenced to up to 12 years of jail time. At the time, three of the arrests prompted pleas for mercy from the governors of Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

One man from Pennsylvania, Bryan Hagerich was able to return to the US, after being given a suspended sentence of 52 weeks. He also said to pay a $6,700 fine.

A terminally ill man from Texas, Michael Lee Evans, was given a 33-week suspended sentence after pleading guilty to having ammunition in his luggage, as reported by CBS News. A third American arrested, a woman from Florida named Sharitta Grier, was given a 23-week suspended sentence and paid a $1,500 fine.

The fourth American arrested, a man from Virginia named Tyler Wenrich, was sentenced to time served with a $9,000 fine, while Ryan Watson from Oklahoma received a 13-week imprisonment, which was suspended for nine months. Watson also paid a $2,000 fine.

The British territory significantly tightened its gun laws in 2022 following a jump in gun violence and weapons trafficking. The strict penalties were meant to protect the community by deterring gun crimes, the government has said.

In gun and ammunition cases, courts have sentencing discretion for “exceptional circumstances,” but they cannot limit punishment to a fine with no prison term, the country's Court of Appeal ruled in February 2024.