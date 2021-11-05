Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.

According to government data, over 45 million Britons have now received both doses of the vaccine - representing about 79% of over 12s.

However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many younger people are still awaiting their second dose.

While the US, Thailand and Singapore are all opening up to vaccinated travellers only, a number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result on arrival.

It’s worth remembering, however, that as announced on 17 September, unvaccinated travellers coming into the UK from amber or red list countries will need to quarantine for 10 days upon their return and take tests on day two and day eight after arrival.

Unvaccinated holidaymakers must also still take a pre-departure test, before travelling back to the UK.

Here are the places where you can enter the country without a jab - with some admin strings attached.

Which countries can I travel to without being vaccinated?

Spain

Malaga, Spain (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UK’s favourite holiday destination is welcoming British holidaymakers who can provide a negative PCR test issued within 48 hours of arrival.

According to the FCDO’s advice, arrivals must provide: “a Health Control Form and one of the following: a negative COVID-19 test; or proof of vaccination”.

Spain does specify a PCR result rather than an antigen.

However, in exchange for that easy entry process, unvaccinated travellers will then need to quarantine for 10 days upon their return to the UK and take tests on day two and day eight.

This includes the Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera) and the Canaries.

Portugal, Madeira and the Azores

Lisbon, Portugal (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Portugal changed its rules in September to allow unvaccinated Brits to enter with a negative Covid test result from within the 72 hours (PCR tests) or 48 hours (antigen tests) before travel.

If it’s an antigen test, you must make sure it meets the standards set out in the EU common list of Rapid Antigen Tests; you must not use the free NHS tests, but get an official test result which “identifies the type of test taken and gives your name, date of birth, the date and time the sample was collected, and the date of the result”, say Portuguese authorities.

Visitors to the island of Madeira and the Azores archipelago also do not need to be vaccinated, but must present a negative PCR test result from within the previous 72 hours.

Croatia

Pula in Croatia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Unvaccinated travellers to Croatia can enter the country with proof of either a negative COVID-19 antigen test, issued within 48 hours of arrival, a negative PCR test issued within 72 hours of arrival, or a doctor’s certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior.

You should also complete an online entry form and carry a copy of your accommodation booking with you.

Children under 12 arriving with an adult who has one of the above is exempt from showing these documents. Passengers arriving without a valid test certificate will be denied entry to Croatia.

Greece

Santorini, Greece (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

With around a fifth of Greece’s economy dependent on tourism, this popular tourist destination was one of the keenest for UK holidaymakers to return. As such, unvaccinated travellers can enter the country with proof of a negative PCR test issued within 72 hours of arrival; proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test from an authorised laboratory, undertaken within the 48 hour period before your arrival; or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

All travellers also need to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before travel.

Greece will also accept proof of recovery from Covid-19 within 30 to 180 days before your trip - the NHS does not provide proof of recovery certificates, but Greece will accept evidence of a positive PCR test result taken between 30 to 180 days of your travel dates.

Cyprus

Roman columns in Paphos, Cyprus (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Unvaccinated travellers to Cyprus must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure, and then pay to take another PCR test upon arrival at Larnaca or Paphos airports, remaining in isolation until the result comes back (this should be no longer than three hours).

Travellers staying more than a week must take additional PCR or rapid antigen tests every seven days following arrival, unless able to provide proof of contracted coronavirus in the past six months. Children under 12 are exempt from testing requirements.

Unvaccinated visitors to Northern Cyprus must quarantine for five days, unless they can provide proof of having contracted Covid-19.

Slovenia

Lake Bled, Slovenia (Getty Images)

Unvaccinated travellers to Slovenia must provide a Digital Passenger Locator Form as well as either a negative result from a PCR test (not older than 72 hours) or a rapid antigen test (not older than 48 hours).

Alternatively, unvaccinated arrivals will be allowed in with a positive PCR test result that is older than 10 days but more recent than six months old, confirming that the traveller has had Covid-19 and not more than six months have passed since the first symptoms.

How about further afield?

The UAE

Dubai, the UAE (Getty Images)

You do not have to be fully vaccinated to visit the UAE. All arrivals to the Emirates must present evidence of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure (no more than 48 hours before for those flying into Abu Dhabi), regardless of vaccination status. This must be shown at check-in.

Visitors to Dubai will also have to register their details on the COVID-19 DXB App, as well as completing a health declaration form and a quarantine form. Both forms need to be printed, completed and handed over to Dubai Health Authority staff on arrival.

Children under the age of 12 and those with severe and moderate disabilities are exempt from the testing requirement.

Travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi will also be required to undertake a PCR test upon arrival, then two more tests on days six and nine of their trip (if still in the country). Random testing is also a possibility on arrival in Dubai airport.

India

The Taj Mahal (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Unvaccinated travellers may enter India, but must quarantine for a week. At the moment, all regular international flights between the UK and India are officially suspended; however, a limited number of flights continue to operate as part of an air corridor. However, entry requirements for unvaccinated arrivals remain strict.

Anyone who needs to travel to India is required to upload a negative PCR test result taken in the 72 hours before their scheduled flight time to newdelhiairport.in. Visitors will undergo thermal testing on arrival. Unvaccinated travellers will then be tested once again on arrival in India, and must quarantine for seven days in their accommodation, testing again on day eight of their trip in order to be released.

Mexico

Cancun in Mexico (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Britons travelling to Mexico must complete a health declaration form and scan the QR code it generates upon arrival in the country.

There is currently no requirement to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival, though many resorts ask guests to complete health questionnaires. Customs officials may also ask to see your proof of accommodation booking or provide contact information for while you are in the country.