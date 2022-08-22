Vogue Williams slams ‘piece of s**t’ passenger who refused to swap seats on flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Model and TV personality Vogue Williams has taken to her podcast to rant about an “awful” plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her when she asked to be closer to her family.

She was boarding a flight leaving Gibraltar with her husband, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, and their children Theodore, 3, Gigi, 2, and newborn Otto when she realised that she had booked the wrong seat.

On the couple’s podcast, Spencer and Vogue, she said: “I was sitting in an aisle of three [seats] and I had booked the wrong seat in the other aisle and that was my mistake.”

Spencer and their daughter Gigi had sat in the window seat and middle seat in the row next to Vogue’s. He asked the male passenger next to them if he would mind swapping seats with Vogue and he said no.

In relaying the conversation, she said: “Spenny was like ‘Would you mind doing window instead of aisle so we can be together?’

“And he was like ‘Yes, Spencer, I would mind.’”

Vogue went on: “We were just like, ‘Oh, okay dude, that’s okay,’ and so anyway when he realised he was being an absolute t**t, he looked at me with a newborn baby and the two kids beside me, he was like ‘Okay, fine, fine I’ll do it.’

“Then literally the air hostess came down and I asked her ‘Would you have another aisle seat for this f***** particular piece of s*** over here?’”

She accused that the man of being “awful” and Spencer added: “He was rubbish.”

Vogue also recalled a more positive experience with a fellow flyer. She said she was travelling with one of her children and was placed in a middle seat, and that a woman let her swap for her aisle seat.

On the podcast, she said: “This woman comes along, the owner of the aisle seat, and she said ‘No no, you’ve got a baby, I’ll sit in the middle.’ I was like ‘You are an angel sent from God, you are so kind.”

After venting her frustrations, Vogue then appealed to listeners of their podcast to help parents on planes as she said travelling with children on flights “is a nightmare”.

Last month on their podcast, Spencer admitted that he had tried to jump a queue at Malaga airport but that he got rejected and was sent to the back of the line.

The Made in Chelsea star said he had flown to Barcelona for a night to attend a wedding and arrived at the airport on time to find about 300 people queuing at security.

Spencer said: “[I] tried to do my queue jumpy thing and go down like the queue with no one in it because there was somebody manning the front of the queue, got rejected in front of a big crowd.”

He said he “couldn’t care less... half the time it works and you literally walk off laughing, and the people at the back of the queue are like s***, I should have done that. But I literally couldn’t care less, the guy was like ‘you’ve gotta join the queue’, so I was like, alright.”