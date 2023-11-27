Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The bumper Black Friday weekend may be drawing to a close but there’s still time to grab a bargain – especially if you’re looking for your next travel fix.

Happy shoppers and bargain hunters having plumbed the sales to find their sought-after deals, with string of travel offers across Thanksgiving weekend, offering great value as package providers, airlines and hotel chains have lowered prices.

Many deals will end on Cyber Monday, 27 November, as companies from BA to Eurostar halt their busiest sale period for another year.

But for some companies, Black Friday is only the beginning. Across the board, several save amazing deals for a day dubbed “Travel Tuesday”, this year falling on 28 November. There will be even more discounts on flights, hotel stays and related travel deals from airlines and operators around the world, from Ryanair to Hawaiian Airlines.

And Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, says: “In the short term, the dying days of November and the first two weeks of December comprise the lowest of seasons when the airlines cut fares to whatever level they need to fill their planes.”

If you’ve been so far holding off on booking that holiday, wait no longer – we’ve got all the information you need to take advantage of the sales.

What is Travel Tuesday?

The day is big in the US, with booking site Hopper claiming that over 100 of its travel partners have confirmed they will take part (Getty Images)

Falling the day after Cyber Monday every year, Travel Tuesday is to the travel industry what Cyber Monday is for tech and online deals. It’s a day of travel-only deals and savings, offered by hotel companies, airlines, travel agents and more.

Sometimes called “Travel Deals Tuesday”, it is a fairly recent phenomenon – less long-running than its Friday and Monday counterparts – and will fall on 28 November in 2023.

It’s a US phenomenon so we expect the best deals to be in the States, or US-based companies, but keep an eye out as there might be some surprises from other parts of the world.

What deals can we expect?

So far, only Ryanair have confirmed extra deals for Tuesday. From midnight, they will be offering 10 per cent off on flights between Ireland and the UK.

The Evening Standard reports that the Hyatt hotel group is offering “20 per cent off stays booked before December 5” for travel on or before 30 April, while Virgin Hotels are planning “30 per cent off hotel bookings made between now and the end of the year”.

While it is currently unknown exactly what deals will be offered by other airlines and operators, Hopper, a popular flight booking website, recounts that last year’s savings included money off flights and stays in Paris, Tokyo, Bali, Miami, Las Vegas and The Bahamas.

Destinations such as The Bahamas are included in the sales (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The site promises that many of its 100 travel partners, including Aer Lingus, Air New Zealand, French Bee and Singapore Airlines will be participating.

Skyscanner reports that last year, deals included $100 off flights on Aer Lingus and 30 per cent discounts on Southwest.

Elsewhere, other companies have sales running until 29 November, although we don’t currently know if there will be any special Tuesday-only discounts. For example, on Booking.com, you can still save up to 30 per cent on hotel bookings before the end of 2024.

Tips for shopping on Travel Tuesday

Firstly, it can be a good idea to browse deals on Monday 27 November, both to compare prices on the two days but also because the deal you see on Tuesday may well have been on offer over the Black Friday weekend.

As ever, set a budget and try your best to stick to it, but also try and be flexible with dates and destinations if you want to save the most money.

Sign up to be notified by your favourites providers, airlines or hotels, and try and book directly with them if possible, as they usually offer the best savings.