Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25.

Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.

The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.

Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”

El-Hoss added that the pictured item hadn’t come from her own mouth. “We have all our teeth: it’s not ours,” she posted on Twitter.

Complaining she had been unable to get a response from British Airways, El-Hoss continued by saying: “ This is appalling.” “I also can’t get through to anyone from your call centre,” she also added.

Below the wording, there’s a photo of what appears to be a dental implant wrapped in a napkin. It’s pictured alongside an in-flight meal of rice and broccoli.

British Airways replied to the passenger’s tweet the same day it was posted, saying to El-Hoss: “Hi there, we’re really sorry to see this!”

“Did you give our cabin crew your details for our Customer Relations team to contact you?” the airline continued, before asking for the passenger to send personal details via DM for security purposes.

Another user, @marcelosica, also responded, asking: “Can I see more of it? I’m a dental implant specialist and I’m really curious.”

When approached for a comment, British Airways told The Independent: “We have been in touch with the customer directly to apologise and ask for further details so that we can investigate urgently.”

It’s not the first time an unwelcome foreign object has been found in an in-flight meal.

In July, one passenger claimed they had found a severed snake’s head in their SunExpress airline meal.

Meanwhile in October Indian airline Vistara claimed that what a passenger thought was a cockroach in one of its inflight meals was actually a “piece of sautéed ginger”.