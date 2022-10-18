Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has spoken out online after she claims she tried to buy menstrual products at Istanbul International Airport, only to find none available.

Erin Law took to Twitter to share her experience, which made her “feel like crying”, after getting caught short when she came on her period during a layover between flights.

“I have a story about MENSTRUATION,” the public health advisor tweeted.

“Specifically my menstruation. Which is not in itself a special thing because like many people on earth I BLEED. But it’s special because it happened in Istanbul’s International Airport. Also, I’m pretty angry.”

Erin explained that, in between two long flights, she attempted to buy some tampons during a stopover at the airport.

But neither she nor her husband could find a pharmacy that sold menstrual products in the Turkish aviation hub, despite it having five terminals.

When she asked a man working at a duty free store, he told her it wouldn’t be possible to buy tampons at the airport. When she approached an information desk, she was told to use the emergency medical phone.

Erin wrote on social media: “I feel dumb calling an emergency medical phone because bleeding is something I do normally. But I have no choice.”

She claimed she was told that someone would bring her tampons in 15 minutes, but her flight was already boarding. She waited, only to find that the man had brought her panty liners rather than mentrual products.

“The guy says he can get them,” Erin said, after she had explained the issue. “Again, this feels like I’m buying contraband. Especially because he’s not in a uniform and now he’s telling me it’s going to cost $20. FOR TAMPONS. And suddenly he doesn’t take card.”

Erin claimed she was made to pay $21 (£18.59) for a packet of tampons that would usually cost $3 (£2.66). She said: “When we arrive at our gate, I, for some dumb reason, feel like crying. I’m shaking. I feel dumb and ashamed.”

She added: “But it’s also dumb that by whatever logic Turkey decides to stock their airport, my needs, and the needs of many like me, nearly 50 per cent of the world’s population, don’t count. And not counting, in this fancy airport, or in a small village in Malawi is altogether a big problem.

“All of this to say, I should not be embarrassed, Istanbul airport should be embarrassed. And should fix it. Sell menstrual hygiene products in your airport. Legitimately. I dare you.”

The Independent has contacted Istanbul International Airport for comment.