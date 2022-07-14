Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

<p>Singer Jacy showed her outfit, a corset top and cargo pants, on the video</p>

Singer Jacy showed her outfit, a corset top and cargo pants, on the video

(TikTok/MaybeJacy)

TikTok star ‘slut shamed’ for outfit on flight

‘Bro I got dress coded on a flight,’ wrote the astonished social media user

Lucy Thackray
Thursday 14 July 2022 10:35
Comments

A TikTok star has slammed Southwest Airlines for “slut shaming” her after she was told to cover up her outfit on a flight.

Singer Jacy, who posts as @MaybeJacy, posted a video saying, “Bro I got dress coded on a flight?”

“Are we in high school? Are you upset about my shoulders?” She included footage of her clothing, which was a coral corset-style top and khaki cargo pants or shorts.

“I was basically wearing a corset, I was more clothed than like half of the plane, cause it’s like 103 degrees out so everyone’s wearing shorts and tank tops,” she explained in the caption.

A bystander confirmed the incident had taken place before the Southwest flight took off, at California’s Sacramento Airport.

Recommended

“So some lady taps on my shoulder and says ‘Do you have a jacket or something? You need to cover up.”

She says the flight attendant went to get her a spare jumper to wear over the top. She was defended by a woman sitting nearby, who was then removed from the flight.

“Anyway this lady sticks up for me - respectfully - sticks up for me to this employee, and then ends up getting kicked off. For what?” she marvelled.

Meanwhile, the woman who was deplaned, Melinna Bobadilla, tweeted about the incident at length.

“Hey friends just got pulled off a @SouthwestAir flight bc I advocated for a young woman being shamed and harassed by an employee for wearing a tank top that was deemed too revealing,” she said.

“[The] employee became defensive when I asked about what rules the young woman was breaking.”

According to Ms Bobadilla, the flight attendant said: “She is wearing a corset and this is a family company. Some people find it offensive.”

”Basically @SouthwestAir slut shamed a young woman of colour for wearing a tank top they deemed offensive, forced her to wear a company issued sweater, removed me for questioning their misogynistic policy, exercised a double standard when enforcing an alleged offensive attire rule.”

She summarised: “The raggedy folks at @SouthwestAir in Sacramento disrespected two women of colour, endangered one by needlessly calling the cops, and went out of their way to protect a conservative white man. Yup that tracks. @SouthwestAir is steamy, stale trash. Go out of business already.”

In a follow-up video, Jacy gave more detail, saying: “I was literally going to cry, I was about to cry. It was so embarrassing literally being slut-shamed in front of everybody.

“If it wasn’t for this lady, my angel, I love her... I reached out to her and I want to send her flowers.”

To the airlines, she said: “F**k you, Southwest.”

The Independent has contacted Southwest Airlines for comment.

In recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.

In January, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being unable to board her flight to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Meanwhile, in September 2021, a US woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight attendant deemed “inappropriate”.

Each airline worldwide is able to determine its own dress code. Some - mainly US carriers - have a “conditions of carriage” set of terms and conditions that includes dress code requirements for passengers, but many do not.

Recommended

For example, Southwest Airlines’ code of conduct states: “The Carrier may refuse to transport, or remove from the aircraft at any point, any Passenger in any of the circumstances listed below ...for the comfort or safety of such Passenger or other Passengers and Crew Members“, then mentions “Persons who are barefoot” or “have an offensive odor”.

It also reserves the right to refuse to carry passengers “Engaging in lewd, obscene, or patently offensive behavior, including wearing clothes that are lewd, obscene, or patently offensive”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in