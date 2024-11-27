Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dazzled by the neon lights and heaving bazaars of Naama Bay, it’s hard to imagine this patch on land on the southern tip of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula was once a small fishing village. Over the decades, sleepy beach fronts have been transformed with all-inclusive resorts and dive schools, making Sharm el-Sheikh a top winter sun destination.

But the last few years haven’t been easy.

Overtourism and poor behaviour threatened to destroy the fragile coral reefs which have made this Red Sea outpost a top diving destination. Security concerns have also been raised. In 2015, a Russian plane was bombed shortly after take-off from the airport, causing a rapid decline in tourist numbers. Rumblings in the Middle East and the war in Gaza have also resulted in a loss of confidence in the region.

But according to the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), the Gulf of Aqaba coastal region, at the northern tip of the Red Sea, is not deemed high-risk.

In fact, despite a few shaky years, Sharm is bouncing back. New environmental regulations have improved the underwater experience for divers and snorkellers (not to mention the wildlife), and new investment has allowed resorts to up their game.

open image in gallery A promenade at night in Sharm el-Sheikh ( Alamy/PA )

One of those properties is the Iberotel Redsina in Nabq Bay, which reopened with a new name following a transformation earlier this year. Surrounded by golden sands and gardens of lofty palms and bulbous cacti nurtured for 20 years, the 521-room property has a dive centre, spa and multiple restaurants.

Competitive prices, a mid-haul flight time of five hours, no jet lag (GMT+3), and balmy temperatures (24C in December) make it a very appealing winter sun destination.

Here are three more reasons to go to Sharm.

Idyllic beaches

open image in gallery Scuba divers enjoy the clear Red Sea waters at Sharks Bay ( Alamy/PA )

The sun shines (almost) every day of the year, making it possible to enjoy a good selection of beaches. Lined with cafes and restaurants, crescent-shaped Naama Bay is the area’s glittering tourist hub. The calm, clear waters make it perfect for swimming, snorkelling and watersports, while the bars play music into the night.

The more secluded shores of Sharks Bay appeal to those seeking peace and relaxation, while Terrazzina Beach has a laid-back, bohemian feel which sets it apart from more commercial resort areas. The shallow waters and soft sands are ideal for families.

For divers, Ras Um Sid is a favourite. Famous for its lighthouse and cliffside views, it provides easy access to coral gardens and a gorgonian forest teeming with marine biodiversity.

Exceptional diving

open image in gallery Nature on show at Ras Mohammed National Park ( Alamy/PA )

An underwater wonderland of coral reefs, the Red Sea is regarded as one of the world’s top diving destinations. Ras Mohammed National Park, a short boat ride away, is decorated with vibrant reefs and dramatic drop-offs. Brightly coloured fish dart through coral gardens, while larger residents like manta rays and reef sharks can be found in the depths.

For those who prefer to stay closer to the surface, snorkelling in clear waters is equally impressive. There’s also the option to try an assisted ‘Discovery Dive’, where instructors will help you descend in scuba gear for a taste of what it’s like to explore underwater.

All round, the experience has improved. The Egyptian government has established protected marine areas and implemented regulations that limit boat access to certain fragile sites. Boats are now required to anchor at designated mooring points to prevent damage to coral reefs, and there are fines for littering and other harmful activities.

A rich history

open image in gallery Wake-up call: Dawn at Mount Sinai ( Alamy/PA )

While Sharm el-Sheikh’s coastal charms are hard to resist, the desert landscapes of the Sinai Peninsula are equally captivating. Find silence and solitude in the wind-sculpted mountains, which feel as if they haven’t changed for centuries. At the foot of Mount Sinai, where Moses is said to have received the Ten Commandments, lies St. Catherine’s Monastery – founded in the 6th century, it’s one of the oldest Christian monasteries in the world.

Many pilgrims visit the UNESCO World Heritage site to study the Byzantine architecture, admire sacred relics and make a wish at the burning bush where Moses spoke to God, according to the Book of Exodus.

One of the most magical ways to visit is with a sunrise hike along the 6.5 mile Mount Sinai trail. Tour companies collect guests from their resorts in Sharm to begin the hike at 1am, stopping at makeshift Bedouin tea stops along the way. Watching the sun blink above a horizon of endless peaks is soul-stirring.

Where to stay

open image in gallery Splash zone: The aqua park at Iberotel Redsina ( Jaz Hotels/PA )

Start days with yoga sessions on the beach at Iberotel Redsina, cooled by the sea breeze, while listening to the pulsating rhythms of Arabic music. The warm, shallow waters that line the resort’s white sand beach are perfect for paddling, but if you walk down the long wooden jetty with flippers and a snorkelling mask (provided by the hotel) you can plunge into the refreshing waves that wash over the house reef.

The choice of restaurants is varied: from themed dinner offerings (including a traditional Egyptian night) at Waleema, to seafood and meat grills at Flames. While an adult-only pool caters to couples, there are also options for families. There’s a kids club and nightly entertainment on the amphitheatre stage, while an aqua park with six slides is a big hit.

How to do it

Doubles at Iberotel Redsina start at £87.72pp on an all-inclusive rate.

EasyJet Holidays offers a six-night all-inclusive stay at the Iberotel RedSina from £944pp, including flights.