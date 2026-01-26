Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An oasis in the bustling Medina, this 10th-century aristocratic residence comes with a roof terrace, courtyard and a pool

Location

Riad Botanica is found in the heart of Marrakech’s medina. Located down one of the walled city’s signature winding alleys, its unassuming green door reveals a beautiful courtyard centred around an orange tree. A short walk from the maze of vibrant souks, it’s near the bustling Jemaa el-Fnaasquare, Bacha Coffee – an opulent cafe that transports you back to 1910 – and the tranquil Jardin Secret (a welcome respite from the sensory delights of the markets).

Popular dining and rooftop spots including Le Jardin, El Fenn and Nomad are all less than 20 minutes away, while historical sites such as the Ben Youssef Mosque, Dar El Bacha museum and Bahia Palace are a stone’s throw away. The riad is just a four minute walk from the nearest road for taxis.

The vibe

open image in gallery The riad’s decor blends Australian Art Deco and Moroccan influences ( Riad Botanica )

Angela and Mohamed Mellak are the Australian-Morrocan couple behind Riad Botanica’s thoughtful renovation.

The courtyard is the beating heart of the property, complete with a small pool and beautifully airy atmosphere thanks to the greenery. It’s a shady, private and peaceful spot to relax in during the day, with a monochrome colour palette running through the rattan seats, striped loungers and mosaic tiled floor, which has a star and cross pattern that’s designed to represent harmony between Islam and Christianity (a nod to Marakkech’s blended cultural heritage).

Local craftsmanship shines in features such as the ornate cedar doors. Every detail has been meticulously thought through, be it the botanical-inspired colour palette in each of the five rooms or the Moroccan-inspired Art Deco wallpaper by the Australian designer Florence Broadhurst.

Owing to the low guest capacity, there’s a calming ambience to the public areas. A small bar on the rooftop has a shaded seating area for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus cushioned beds for sunbathing. You’ll find a mix of nomadic solo travellers tapping away on their laptops, couples stretching out on loungers and families by the pool.

Service

With just seven staff manning the riad, service feels intimate and attentive. The front of house staff are warm and welcoming without feeling overbearing – particularly given the small nature of the public areas.

The owners float in and around the riad and are both insightful and knowledgeable guides of the area – it’s well worth asking them for suggestions. Without them I’d never have known to visit the TikTok-viral coffee spot Bacha at 3pm to avoid the crowds. Plus, Angela is full of recommendations on the best artisans to shop from (as well as which places to avoid).

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The rooms all feature 1960s-era wallpapers by the designer Florence Broadhurst ( Riad Botanica )

There are five rooms at Riad Botanica. Each is entirely unique, blending vibrant Moroccan design with laidback Australian and European details. Every room has distinct Moroccan-inspired wallpapers, with each varying in size and colour palette.

The Zahara is the largest suite – located on the first floor – and features a second bedroom with two adult-size bunk beds. Characterised by its picture-perfect Juliet window overlooking the orange tree and courtyard, it also includes a living area with a sofa and kitchenette. The “Rose Beldi” and “Orange Blossom” rooms are also sufficiently spacious for longer stays. Locally-sourced toiletries from the Marrakech brand Natus are a nice touch. Hanging light fixtures, berber rugs and leather pouffes are plucked straight from the souks.

Food & drink

Breakfast is included and served on the sun-trap rooftop. The three-course set meal is light and fresh, from homemade granola, yoghurt and fresh fruit to Moroccan baghrir pancakes served with jams and whipped cream. A generous serving of eggs, prepared however you like, is served with Moroccan harcha and all the accompaniments.

To reduce waste, lunch and dinner must be booked in advance, as the riad sources its food locally, buying seasonal produce. Expect classic Moroccan fare like aubergine or lentil salads, houmus and rich slow-cooked tagines (try the vibrant veggie or traditional chicken and beef). Though the menu caters to varied tastes with caesar salads and club sandwiches also featuring.

The riad doesn’t serve alcohol, but refreshing mocktails, fresh juices, tea and coffee are all available.

Facilities

open image in gallery Riad Botanica’s owner Angela hosts shopping experiences in the souks, guided by locals ( Riad Botanica )

The riad’s small pool is flanked by cushioned sun beds for any downtime during your trip. While unheated, it’s a relaxing spot for dips during the summer. In lieu of additional facilities like a hammam spa or gym, Riad Botanica offers experiences that aim to connect you more deeply with Marrakech. Its monthly “storyteller” dinners see you dine under the stars while being regaled with Morocco's rich oral heritage. The riad’s resident storyteller – a local woman in a male-dominated tradition – makes century-old stories feel fresh and relevant, keeping diners hooked on every word.

Yoga and pilates lessons are held in the courtyard, sunrise balloon rides facing the Atlas mountains can be arranged, and coffee tours take you to Bacha Coffee to experience its vast selection of blends in the grand Art Deco surroundings.

The “Muse Shopping Tour” immerses you deep in the souks, with guests benefiting from an insider's guide to the maze of markets. From workshops that only locals usually frequent to hidden flea markets and food trucks, the tour will allow you to walk away with spoils spanning jewellery, hand-painted plates and intricate ceramics.

Accessibility

There are two accessible rooms at Riad Botanica. Both are located on the ground floor with easy wheelchair access, fully accessible bathrooms (roll-in showers and supportive grab bars) and an adjustable bed layout. There is wheelchair-accessible seating in the courtyard by the small swimming pool and level access from the street. Breakfast and dinner can be served in the courtyard, too.

Pet policy

Riad Botanica doesn’t accept dogs unless the whole riad is exclusively booked out.

Check-in/check-out?

Check-in from 2pm (earlier if your room is ready), check-out by 11am.

Family friendly?

The Zahara room features a double bed and two adult-size bunk beds for families. Food at breakfast, lunch and dinner can be adapted to children, too.

At a glance

Best thing: The gorgeous design details and prime location.

Perfect for: Solo travellers and those looking for unique experiences.

Not right for: Big groups.

Instagram from: The second floor mezzanine looking out to the Juliet window and orange tree.

Address: 78 Derb Sidi Lahcen o Ali, Bab Doukkala, Medina, 40030 Marrakech, Morocco

Phone: +212 701-191951

Website: riadbotanica.com

Daisy stayed as a guest of Riad Botanica.