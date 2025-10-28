The best riads in Marrakech to stay in for winter sun

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris has its cathedrals, New York its skyscrapers, but riads are Marrakech’s signature structure and provide its most authentic and atmospheric accommodation. These spectacular, mud-brick courtyard mansions provide intimate oases of calm in a hot and hectic medina.

Push through the ancient brass-studded doors and you’ll find yourself in spaces lined with soaring Moorish arches, centred on a burbling fountain. You’ll then be ushered to a bhou (seating nook), probably with a glorious painted ceiling, where you’ll be served a customary welcome tea and Moroccan cookies.

This is just the start of unforgettable Marrakshi hospitality. Expect traditional craftsmanship such as tiny zellij (hand-cut mosaic) tiling, or marvellous hand-painted cedar wood furniture. Staying in a riad isn’t just about sleeping in nice digs; it’s about gaining an understanding of Marrakech behind those ancient doors.

Best riads in Marrakech 2025

At a glance

1. Riad Mena

open image in gallery Souq-sourced decor fills this riad ( Riad Mena )

Riad Mena is an exemplar riad: an Arab-Andalucian mansion built in the early 19th-century for a family of courtiers at the palace of Moulay Idriss. It is owned by cosmopolitan globetrotter Philomena Schurer Merckoll, who prefers to let the soaring architecture of the house speak for itself.

The seven huge suites are wildly generous and overlook two internal courtyards, one with a classic bird-filled garden and the other with turquoise pool. There’s also an adjoining douiria (guest wing) that provides space for a family around its own tranquil green courtyard wrapped with painted cedar wood.

Address: 70 Derb J’Did, Douar Graoua 40000

Price: From £213 per night, breakfast included

Book now

2. Dar Al Dall – This Time Tomorrow

open image in gallery This renovated riad shows off exquisite craftsmanship ( This Time Tomorrow in Marrakech – Dar Al Dall )

Pierre Ferland has dedicated himself to saving historic residences in characterful cities as part of his “This Time Tomorrow” collection. Dar Al Dall, or House of Shadows, is his Marrakech mansion, which centres on a poetic palm-planted courtyard dappled in shade. The house epitomises the very best contemporary renovation of traditional Marrakshi building concepts and is inspired by the 11th-century Almoravid era when craftsmen from Cordoba and Seville helped to build Marrakech.

Likewise, Ferland engaged Barcelona-based studio RecDi8 to reimagine the decor of the five fabulous suites with unusual zellij-tiled fireplaces, marble-inlaid bathrooms and richly textured furnishings. The cosy, Bordeaux-coloured sitting room and dining room are no less dramatic. In the latter, a singular table sits beneath silken lanterns beside a wall of windows looking out at the meditative fountain.

Address: 97 Kaat Benahid, Marrakesh 40000

3. Riad Kniza

open image in gallery One of three patios houses a heated pool ( The Riad Kniza Collection )

If its authenticity you’re after, then the jewel-like family home of antique dealer Mohammed Bouskri is place for you. The Bouskri riad has been in the family for nearly 200 years and consists of three serene patios, one wrapped in lacy stuccowork with a rose petal filled fountain, a second in glossy greige tadelakt with a generous heated pool and a third garden patio tiled in vibrant green tiles, where you can drink tea in utter tranquility.

What’s more, the 11 rooms are furnished with fine antiques, plump Moroccan sofas and layers of richly-coloured textiles. Bouskri was an expert guide to the stars for years and the family can set up fantastic tours of the medina and souks, while across the derb (alley), another riad houses a museum exhibiting their beautiful, personal collection of Moroccan antiques, carpets and craftwork.

Address: 34 Derb L'Hotel, Bab Doukkala, 40000 Marrakech

4. L’Hotel Marrakech

open image in gallery For a large luxury space in the heart of the medina, stay at L'Hotel Marrakech ( L'Hotel Marrakech )

A romantic bolthole down a quiet alley, in a charming part of the medina, with a vibrant vegetable market nearby. It was an 18th-century judge’s home, which explains the grand proportions, lofty-ceilinged bedrooms and lush garden which is dense with palms, orange and banana trees and screens a discreet pool.

The rest is the work of British designer Jasper Conran, who has magically woven together art, antiques and flora so the house and garden feel soothing. There are just five, big bedrooms, complete with fantasy four-poster beds, plus a large separate suite in the guest wing with its own fountain-filled patio, dressing room and vast bathroom with deep-green malachite marble in the shower. It has the feel of a country house in the medina, an effect heightened by the dining room, where a fire roars in winter.

Address: 41 Derb Sidi Lahcen ou Ali, 40000 Marrakech

Price: From £310 per night, breakfast included

Book now

5. The Mellah Hotel

open image in gallery Copper baths and geometric tiles are only a few of the many luxury features of this riad ( Lucie Barzizza )

A colourful new addition to the medina scene, The Mellah Hotel is located in Marrakech’s historic Jewish quarter. It’s renowned for its spice markets and itsvibrant residential atmosphere. Having returned from abroad, French-Moroccan owner Simohamed Azzouz dove into this passion project as a way of re-anchoring himself in Marrakech.

His international outlook influenced the glamorous makeover in the bold, dark rooms, with their twinkling copper tubs, geometric tile compositions and personalised playlists. Connection to the local community is a big feature here, too. The riad is hung with some striking contemporary Moroccan artworks and has a well-stocked art and photography library.

The rooftop terrace, with its stylish pool, acts as a social hub where mixologist Abdessamad Chahid conjures watermelon martinis and signature cocktails. Vivacious Hind Guilich manages a team of smart, charming staff who really put themselves about ensuring guests have a memorable Marrakech experience.

Address: Derb Alaati Allah, 113 Hay Salam, 40040 Marrakech

6. IZZA

open image in gallery Seek out the coffee boutique at this riad complex ( IZZA )

IZZA isn’t just one riad, but seven, knocked together to create a labyrinth of different experiences. Here, you’ll find a £5m digital art collection that fulfils the riad’s mission as a “Museum in the Medina.” It all works surprisingly well given the colourful and abstract quality of Moroccan arts, and lends the spaces an unusually contemporary feel.

There’s also an impressive array of facilities here, from the 10-metre heated pool to the fantastic library on the mezzanine. There’s also a Tonal smart gym with Peloton bikes in the basement and a great rooftop bar and restaurant, Noujoum, which serves an imaginative modern Moroccan menu. Dishes include sea bass ceviche with passion fruit, harissa and citrus caviar. They’ve also just launched a Saturday brunch session.

Address: 46 Driba Laarida, Dar IZZA, Sidi Ahmed Soussi, 40000 Marrakech

7. Riad 37

open image in gallery Retreat to calm and relaxation at Riad 37 ( Clemente Vergara )

While the medina assaults your senses with its maximalist attitude, Riad 37 provides a perfect peaceful foil with its soothing monochrome palette and adults-only policy. It has just eight rooms (three of which are large suites) arranged around two tranquil courtyards, one of which is planted with orange trees while the other harbours a deep plunge pool.

The simple design aesthetic marries a band of glossy, bluish-grey plaster with white-washed elevations. The clientele are all young, smart professionals who socialise easily at the monumental marble dining table or in the cosy firelit lounge when temperatures drop in winter. The highlight here is the super chic roof terrace with its discreetly screened pool, ranks of shaded wicker loungers and glass pavilion which makes the perfect spot for evening negronis.

Address: 37 Dar El Bacha, 40030 Marrakech

8. Riad Jardin Secret

open image in gallery This riad is not too far away from the city’s botanical garden Le Jardin Secret ( Getty Images )

Cyrielle and Julien’s so-called “secret garden” artfully embodies the ethos of slow, sustainable travel. They found this jewel of a riad dripping with white stuccowork in 2017 and loved its tranquil, authentic beauty. They left it largely unaltered, just nipping and tucking spaces to create seven charming rooms, accented by flea market finds.

Around the house, Cyrielle’s enormous bouquets of dried flowers look like art installations, while the vegetable-forward menus combine Moroccan and Mediterranean flavours. The couple offer an artist residency to young international talent – their pieces now decorate the house.

Address: 43-46 Derb Arset Aouzal, 40000 Marrakech

Price: From £128 per night

Book now

9. Rosemary Marrakech

open image in gallery The pastel terrazzo patio is the place to catch some afternoon sun ( Marina Denisova )

This riad is the vision of designer Laurence Leenaert and her husband Ayoub Boualam, who are behind the cult lifestyle brand, LRNCE. It shares the same sunny vibes as her Miro-like ceramics, hand-knotted rugs and playful furniture. The pastel terrazzo patio is centred on an immense jacaranda tree that provides a canopy of tiny mauve trumpet flowers over the plunge pool.

The five suites, meanwhile, are also bathed in colour, as light filters through bespoke stained-glass doors made by an artisan in Meknes. In all, Laurence worked with nearly 40 different craftspeople to create every custom chair, tile and table in the riad. Needless to say, the shop here is a treasure trove. Laurence also leads occasional ceramic workshops on the roof terrace.

Address: 25 Rue de la Bahia, 40000 Marrakech

Price: From £217, breakfast included

Book now

10. Riad L’Atelier

open image in gallery Escape from the bustle of Marrakech’s centre at the tranquil Riad L’Atelier ( Julia Bellido )

Julia and Mauro have brought a sunny splash of Spain to this restored trading inn that once sold babouche (Moroccan slippers). As it’s not a classic riad, the patio is wider with a larger-than-average pool and an arcaded seating area for lunching and lounging.

Rooms, too, have large windows, which enhance the bright decor of rattan furniture, brass lamps and shaggy, grass-shaded lights. Julia’s designer eye is evident in her careful edit of vintage pieces, while Mauro’s former life as a chef means breakfast are a half-day event. They’re both thoughtful hosts and are always on-hand to recommend great shopping, eating or spa experiences in the medina.

Address: 33 Rue Tachenbacht, Kaat Benahid, 40000 Marrakech

Price: From £112 per night, breakfast included

Book now

11. Riad Berbere

open image in gallery Riad Berbere is around the corner from the historic Madrasa Ben Youssef college, pictured here ( Getty Images )

The architect Quentin Wilbeaux brought the medina’s remarkable design to the attention of Unesco. He also worked to restore it. One of his projects is the Riad Berbere, a superb 18th-century riad, where orange and banana trees hang romantically over an octagonal reflecting pool.

The style is simple and earthy, creating a serene atmosphere and allowing the architecture of the house to sing. The five rooms are generous; those on the first floor offer balconies, where you can breakfast overlooking the garden. Nice touches like afternoon tea, and a pillow present of a wrapped scroll offering a different medina story each night, make this feel like a real home from home.

Address: 23 Derb Sidi Ahmed Ben Nasser, Kaat Benahid, 40000 Marrakech

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Paula is a travel journalist who's been reporting on the southern Mediterranean, Maghreb and East Africa, where she grew up, for over 20 years. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Marrakech?

Months outside of summer are an ideal time to visit Marrakech, as temperatures can soar over 30C in the hottest period. Visit Marrakech between March and May or September to November for more pleasant weather.

What currency do I need in Marrakech?

Marrakech uses the Moroccan Dirham (MAD).

Is Marrakech expensive?

Marrakech is a relatively affordable destination, known for its budget-friendly accommodation and cheap food and drink, especially from street cafes. Marrakech only tends to get expensive if you have splashed out on luxury hotels or riads, or have hit the designer boutiques for a shopping spree.