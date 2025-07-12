Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Feel your vacations have been missing the OMG factor recently? Then check out these six incredibly unique U.S. Airbnbs.

There's an out-of-this-world flying saucer-shaped house, a five-story abode in the form of a giant shoe — even a rental inside a former ballistic missile launch center.

Or perhaps you'd prefer the curvy home where there's barely a straight line in sight?

Whichever one you choose, just remember to take a break from snapping photos to enjoy your leisure time there.

'Magic Fairy Tale Escape', Austin, Texas

open image in gallery Bloomhouse is 'part Willy Wonka, part Big Lebowski' ( Lodgewell )

A stay at this property, called the Bloomhouse and set in the hills of West Austin, will be a 'vacation from the real world of right angles and ticky tacky boxes', say the hosts.

That's because, aside from the sliding back doors, there isn't a single straight line or corner in the entire Texas structure.

The listing describes the abode, located in a wooded valley, as "part Willy Wonka, part Big Lebowski” — think Jackie Treehorn — “and totally unlike anywhere else".

open image in gallery Aside from the sliding back doors, there isn't a single straight line or corner in the entire structure ( Lodgewell )

What do guests think? They're generally wowed.

Reviewer Courtney, from Baton Rouge in Louisiana, said: "What a unique, incredible stay we had here. My three daughters and I loved every square inch of this home. The views were incredible, and the home was well stocked with everything needed for a comfortable stay, plus more."

Meanwhile, Katherine from Boulder, Colorado, describes the rental as a "delightful, rare gem", where "every surface is custom".

Sleeps four. Cost per night from around $420. Airbnb

Shoe House, Hellam Township, York County, Pennsylvania

open image in gallery The Haines Shoe House was built in 1948 to promote shoe stores ( Airbnb )

It's a property with sole — a whole lotta sole!

The Haines Shoe House, modeled after a work boot, was built by "Shoe Wizard" Mahlon Haines in 1948 to promote his shoe stores.

Mahlon requested the design by handing a work boot to an architect and saying, "Build me a house like this," according to hainesshoehouse.com.

open image in gallery The Shoe House features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen/dinette and a recreation room ( Airbnb )

Today, it's a worthy entry in the Airbnb OMG portfolio.

The five-story abode features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen/dinette and a recreation room.

Airbnb reviewer Gregory from Thomasville, Pennsylvania, said: "My wife and I live locally and we decided to stay at the Shoe House for our wedding anniversary and had a wonderful time.

"I have driven past this landmark all my life and never dreamed that someday I would stay there.

"It's beautifully and thoughtfully decorated with wonderful artifacts and a history of the Shoe House mixed in."

Sleeps six. Cost per night from around $450. Airbnb

Nuclear missile silo, Roswell, New Mexico

open image in gallery You'll have a blast at this missile bunker in Roswell ( Airbnb )

A stay here will launch you into the depths of Cold War history, with the Roswell rental being the former upper level of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launch control center.

The 1,250-sq-ft space, above the owner's living quarters on the lower level, comes complete with numerous books and displays showing the early days of the ICBM program, and the price includes a three-hour tour.

The complex includes a utility tunnel leading to a nuclear missile silo nearly 180 feet deep and guests are free to explore as they wish, and are encouraged to take photos and video.

open image in gallery The missile bunker rental comes complete with numerous books and displays showing the early days of the ICBM program ( Airbnb )

open image in gallery Nothing says home like a metal tunnel leading to a subterranean ICBM launchpad ( Airbnb )

The hosts say: "Please remember that this is an unforgettable experience. We want you to walk away with fabulous memories."

Reviewer Lilly, from New Mexico, said: "We were so shocked at the size of the silo, and all the thoughtful and cool details in the bunker."

Sleeps four. Cost per night from around $600. Airbnb

Spaceship house, Brush Prairie, State of Washington

open image in gallery This Lost in Space-themed rental is definitely otherworldly ( Kirby Swatosh )

There’s no danger for budding Will Robinsons at this one-of-a-kind vacation pad — but there is a robot.

With a design inspired by the "Jupiter 2" spaceship from the 1960s Lost in Space TV series, this is a rental that can be described as out of this world without fear of contradiction.

Climb aboard and you'll discover there's a 60s-style spacecraft theme throughout, with glowing control panels, silvery pillars and angular chairs.

Lawrence, from Seattle, commented: "The spaceship interior is roomy and full of great lighting effects, music options, control panels, coffee maker, fridge, kids' costumes, big cutout Robot from Lost in Space, Wi-Fi, and more."

open image in gallery There's a 60s-style spacecraft theme throughout ( Kirby Swatosh )

Reviewer Hallie was similarly thrilled, writing: "This was such a unique place to stay. The UFO was so much fun to explore.

“The lights, the themed games, and music (and using the 'old' stereo with tapes and CDs) was delightful. It really was like transporting to another world!"

Sleeps eight. Cost per night from around $150. Airbnb

The House of Pi, Whitingham, Vermont

open image in gallery This home is spread across eight shipping containers, with guests sleeping in three master bedrooms that have 'amazing panoramic views' ( Airbnb )

Part loading dock, part quirky rental, this 34-foot-high container home overlooks a southern Vermont lake and comes with private mooring.

The home is spread across eight shipping containers, with guests sleeping in three master bedrooms that have "amazing panoramic views".

What's more, a daily hot breakfast and lunch are included.

open image in gallery 'Core memories were made here', said one reviewer ( Airbnb )

Reviewer Jennifer, from Los Angeles, kicked off her review with "wow, core memories were made here", adding: "The house is gorgeous, very modern but thoughtfully designed to reflect the natural surroundings."

She was particularly impressed with the "unreal" shower, which had "all the advantages of an outdoor shower - fireflies, sunsets, treehouse vibe - with the comforts of a luxury spa".

Sleeps six. Cost per night from around $480. Airbnb

Conestoga Wagon, Sandy Valley Ranch, near Las Vegas

open image in gallery Yee-ha! This Sandy Valley Ranch wagon comes with mod cons ( Airbnb )

Just 45 minutes from Las Vegas, this rustic wagon rental could be just the ticket for some respite from Sin City's bustling dazzle.

The wagon comes with electricity and outlets, a mini fridge, a toaster oven and a picnic table and firepit, while hot showers are available at the ranch house.

Want to turn up the Wild West vibe to maximum? The ranch offers activities including "cowboy for a day", horse rides, cattle drives, and rodeos.

open image in gallery Inside the wagon is a king and bunk bed ( Airbnb )

Reviewer Adam said: "This is our second stay at Sandy Valley Ranch and both have been extremely memorable and enjoyable experiences.

“It is a beautiful ranch with friendly hosts."

Sleeps four in one king and a bunk bed. Cost per night from around $130. Airbnb