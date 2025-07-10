Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sand that stretches as far as the eye can see, prehistoric rocks lording it over the landscape, and mile after mile of boardwalk fun.

Welcome to the U.S.'s most epic beaches - photogenic strips of sand you can only capture on the widest of lens settings.

This coast-to-coast compendium is for those summer vacationers who like their beaches long and lust-worthy, with a splash of drama.

Perhaps you'd like to throw your towel down on a beach in Hawaii with breaching whales in the background, or tick off a record-breaker with a visit to the longest pleasure beach in the world.

Our list also includes Tripadvisor's No.1 beach in America for those who like extra assurances of quality.

In our opinion, though, each one is a shore bet for a good time.

Jacksonville Beach, Florida

open image in gallery Jacksonville Beach has been attracting visitors since the 19th century ( Felix Mizioznikov - stock.adobe. )

Located 17 miles from the city’s downtown, Jacksonville Beach has attracted visitors since 1886, when it emerged as a resort destination.

Then called Pablo Beach, it boasted that it had the 'finest beach in the world'.

In the early 1910s there were dance pavilions and even a roller coaster on the sand.

But while these are long gone, the stunning strip of sand remains and visitors can gaze upon the Atlantic Ocean from the 1,300-foot pier.

For more, visitjacksonville.com.

The Port Aransas beachfront, Mustang Island, Texas

open image in gallery Port Aransas boasts 18 miles of golden sand ( Port Aransas Tourism Bureau )

Port Aransas offers a rare stretch of sand, an 18-mile strip of cinematic, soft Texas grains that slope into warm Gulf waters.

And it's one of the few beach shorelines in Texas that you are allowed to drive on.

Portaransas.org says: "This makes it easy to bring all your items for a beach day, fishing, or surfing.

"Hit the beach in your golf cart or your car and explore all that the beautiful Port A coastline has to offer."

For more visit portaransas.org.

Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Monterey County, California

open image in gallery Carmel Beach was described as "pristine" by one visitor ( Getty Images )

Iconic Carmel-by-the-Sea is known for its famous residents (Clint Eastwood was mayor in 1986), fairy-tale cottages, and Michelin-starred restaurants.

But the sugary white-sand beach will be the main attraction for many visitors, and rightly so.

It's an absolute gem, with emerald-green waters and plenty of exotic wildlife in the neighborhood.

Pelicans soar overhead, and if you’re lucky, you may even spot dolphins or whales breaching offshore.

Tripadvisor user, Brenda P, describes the "pristine" beach as her "happy place", where the views are "stunning".

Pismo Beach, California

open image in gallery Sand art is a speciality at Pismo Beach ( supplied )

At 17 miles long and wonderfully wide too, Pismo Beach is the very definition of epic.

And with so much shoreline, sand art is often on show, with the beach's first Sand Art Festival taking place this November.

There's surfing too (three competitions a year), amazing clams (the Pismo clam has made a dramatic comeback in the past five years after a 30-year disappearance) and if you want to explore, just drive to another spot. It's the only section of California State Park where vehicles are allowed on the beach.

For more visit experiencepismobeach.com.

Morro Rock Beach, Morro Bay, California

open image in gallery Morro Rock Beach is named for a 576-foot volcanic plug ( Visit Morro Bay )

You won't have problems identifying where this jaw-dropping beach draws its name from.

Morro Rock is a breathtaking volcanic plug that stands 576 feet tall. Sometimes called the "Gibraltar of the Pacific", it has been used for hundreds of years as a navigational tool and for time immemorial as a sanctuary for birds.

Needless to say, it helps make the beach extra photogenic.

Visit Morro Bay says: "At the end of the day, the sunsets are dramatic, with Morro Rock turning golden and casting long reflections on the sand."

Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

open image in gallery Siesta Beach was named the No.1 beach in the U.S in 2025 ( Eddie Kirsch )

Here, you'll be throwing your towel down on an award-winner.

Siesta Beach was named the No.1 beach in the U.S in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards.

It has a 4.7 out of five rating from over 8,500 reviews, with user Rob P from Pittsburgh describing it as "beautiful", with "incredibly soft sand that you can barely feel when it gets into your shoes".

Tripadvisor, meanwhile, notes that it's family friendly, too, with lifeguards on duty and lots of shells for children to collect.

For more visit tour operator Ocean Florida.

Kaʻanapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii

open image in gallery Kaʻanapali Beach has postcard-perfect sands ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This stunning three-mile stretch of sand occupied the top podium spot in the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards.

And as the picture shows, it's always going to be a contender for a gong.

Beachgoers at Kaʻanapali Beach bask on postcard-perfect sands with swaying palm trees and the occasional breaching whale adding to the paradise vibe.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

open image in gallery Oceanfront Beach and the Virginia Beach Boardwalk ( The Detour Duo )

Virginia Beach is recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest pleasure beach on the planet.

The picture above shows a three-mile stretch called Oceanfront Beach, which runs alongside the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

Visitvirginiabeach.com says: "This 28-foot-wide marvel is a wonderful place to go for a stroll, run or bike ride. Along the way, watch surfers catching waves, anglers reeling in the day's catch, and little ones playing in the sand or having fun at Grommet Island Park, a fully accessible playground at 40th Street."

Long Beach, State of Washington

open image in gallery Epic vistas are front and center of a trip to Long Beach ( Greg Balkin/State of Washington Tourism )

Being 28 miles in length, Long Beach certainly lives up to its name.

Epic vistas are front and center of a trip here.

Want to linger longer? Stateofwatourism.com notes that there is "an abundance of fun accommodation options, from cosy cottages, to beachfront hotels".

It adds: "Long Beach is an easy drive from both Portland and Seattle as well as a classic Highway 101 road trip destination."