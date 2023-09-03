Surfing goat catches waves with beachgoers in California

A group of surfers have caught the moment their instructor brought his pet goat out onto the waves during their first session in Pismo Beach, California.

Chupacabrah the goat appeared relaxed alongside owner, Dana McGregor, taking in the sights from the ocean.

“They’ve got those hooves that cling to the board, and yeah, they’re got great balance”, he says.

One tourist from the group admitted: “The goat surfed better than I did!”

But Chupacabrah isn’t the first surfing goat. McGregor has earned his name in the community as the ‘goatfather’, for regularly taking the animals out to the beach.