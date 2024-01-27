The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Florida safe for a trans woman on holiday?
The state’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has waged war on the rights of minorities, so transgender woman Diana Thomas feared that Florida might prove a hostile holiday destination. But then she arrived in Key West to find the residents and hoteliers had rolled out the red carpet...
By the start of last November, I was absolutely shattered. It had not been a good year. I had undergone emergency spinal surgery, was diagnosed with cancer, suffered months of constant physical pain, and had watched my mother die.
At this point, I had not had a proper holiday in almost a decade and clearly, it was time I took one.
Scrabbling around the internet in search of a welcoming environment for a solo traveller with multiple health issues who was also transgender – a pretty niche market by any standards – I found a place in Key West, Florida called Alexander’s Guesthouse.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies