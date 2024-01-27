Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Is Florida safe for a trans woman on holiday?

The state’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has waged war on the rights of minorities, so transgender woman Diana Thomas feared that Florida might prove a hostile holiday destination. But then she arrived in Key West to find the residents and hoteliers had rolled out the red carpet...

Saturday 27 January 2024 07:00
Comments
<p>Diana Thomas went in search of a destination that would suit a solo traveller </p>

Diana Thomas went in search of a destination that would suit a solo traveller

(Diana Thomas/iStock)

By the start of last November, I was absolutely shattered. It had not been a good year. I had undergone emergency spinal surgery, was diagnosed with cancer, suffered months of constant physical pain, and had watched my mother die.

At this point, I had not had a proper holiday in almost a decade and clearly, it was time I took one.

Scrabbling around the internet in search of a welcoming environment for a solo traveller with multiple health issues who was also transgender – a pretty niche market by any standards – I found a place in Key West, Florida called Alexander’s Guesthouse.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in