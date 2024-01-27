Is Florida safe for a trans woman on holiday?

By the start of last November, I was absolutely shattered. It had not been a good year. I had undergone emergency spinal surgery, was diagnosed with cancer, suffered months of constant physical pain, and had watched my mother die.

At this point, I had not had a proper holiday in almost a decade and clearly, it was time I took one.

Scrabbling around the internet in search of a welcoming environment for a solo traveller with multiple health issues who was also transgender – a pretty niche market by any standards – I found a place in Key West, Florida called Alexander’s Guesthouse.