In search of a food-centric adventure, a low-key beach getaway, or a family escape? Miami is waiting. It’s a city with something for every kind of traveller. Art lovers flock to Wynwood, the Pérez Art Museum Miami, and Art Basel in the winter, while shopping fans can't get enough of the city's Design District and many fantastic malls.

Showcasing eclectic personality and chic energy, the best hotels in Miami range from tranquil, Asian-inspired stays to residence-style hotels, and everything in between – ensuring you’ll find plenty of excuses to come back.

When visiting Miami, a trip to the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens is a must. It’s a historic treasure, and provides such a peaceful setting for a daytime stroll. And I always have to stop at Versailles for a Cuban sandwich and strong coffee. Cristina Alonso

The best hotels in Miami 2026

At a glance

1. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

open image in gallery This members’ hotel is right on Surfside Beach ( Four Seasons )

Born as a glamorous members-only club, the legendary Surf Club once welcomed luminaries like Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor. It basks in the Florida sun as a private, enchanting haven. A Four Seasons hotel since 2017, the property maintains an indelible air of old-school elegance – from its iconic 1930s pool to the timeless hallways and courtyards.

Awarded with two Michelin keys and named one of the World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2024, this Miami outpost welcomes guests with modern rooms and beach-view bungalows, cocktails at the chic Champagne Bar, and experiences such as morning beach picnics and tours of the Everglades National Park.

Address: 9011 Collins Avenue, 33154 Surfside

Price: From $977 (£733)

2. The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour hotel

open image in gallery Almost all of the rooms at The Ritz-Carlton have ocean views ( The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour )

Less than 30 minutes from Downtown Miami but seemingly miles away from its hustle and bustle, Bal Harbour is a tranquil enclave on the northern tip of Miami Beach. Its beauty and sophistication are best experienced at The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, with 108 luxuriously spacious guest rooms – just two rooms per floor. In fact, 80 per cent of them come with ocean views.

Timeless indulgence is the name of the game here – be it with a facial at Exhale Spa, an oysters and caviar afternoon at the Artisan Beach House, or a personalised shopping experience with the hotel’s Couture Concierge.

Address: 10295 Collins Avenue, 33154 Bal Harbour

Price: From $815 (£611)

3. Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach hotel

open image in gallery This Isabel Tragash-designed hotel is a top pick for families ( Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach )

A blend of Mediterranean inspiration and unmistakable Floridian beauty coexist at this Sunny Isles resort, a multi-award-winning family-friendly paradise. Envisioned by Miami-based interior designer Isabel Tragash, Acqualina’s 54 modern guest rooms and 44 suites feature light, calming hues and elegant touches like gilded metal and textured fabrics, crowned by views of the Atlantic or the Intracoastal Bay.

There are three outdoor pools, including one for adults only, and an ocean-inspired AcquaMarine kids’ programme. Plus, you can enjoy activities like life-size chess and complimentary fitness classes. Head to Italian restaurant Il Mulino New York or oceanfront Japanese eatery Ke-uH for dining delights. Or, visit Greek-inspired Avra, which is located at the resort's sister building.

Address: 17875 Collins Avenue, 33160 Sunny Isles Beach

Price: From $769 (£577)

4. The Shelborne by Proper hotel

open image in gallery Soak up some afternoon rays at The Shelborne by Proper’s sun deck ( The Shelborne by Proper )

An Art Deco treasure, The Shelborne by Proper blends history and contemporary charm at every turn, courtesy of a careful interior transformation led by ADC Atelier. Its design-forward guest rooms and suites include an oceanfront penthouse and two-bed city view penthouse, as well as two-bedroom poolside villas – ensuring there’s something for families and friends alike.

True to Miami Beach’s vibrant spirit, the hotel’s calendar includes everything from yoga classes and running club sessions to DJ sets and mixology lessons. Add in Family Sunset Hour at the weekend, and there are beverages and games for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Address: 1801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Price: From $419 (£314)

5. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

open image in gallery Book a couples’ massage at The St. Regis spa ( The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort )

Gilded Age-glamour meets tropical bliss at this Bal Harbour hotel, featuring 213 guest rooms and suites appointed with marble bathrooms and 400-thread-count Pratesi sheets. Meanwhile, stunning glass-walled balconies bring you a little closer to the glittering ocean below.

Perfect for families, couples, and stylish groups of friends, The St. Regis invites you to lounge in a chic private cabana by the pools (one for families, one for adults) or connect with your loved one with a couples’ massage at The Spa. You can also slow down for afternoon tea – a St. Regis tradition – at La Gourmandise.

Address: 9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour

Price: From $720 (£540)

6. The Setai Miami Beach hotel

open image in gallery The Setai is elegantly designed with a premium location on the beach ( The Setai Miami Beach )

Arty design, inspired cuisine, and an air of serenity await at this Asian-influenced hotel. With its premium location on Miami Beach, The Setai offers day beds and beach service for guests who crave sun and sand, while its three pools offer different temperatures.

On dry land, get your shopping fix at The Setai Gallery Shops, featuring boutiques like Orlebar Brown and Lavish Eyewear, followed by an indulgent treatment with Valmont products at the spa. As the day turns into night, explore Asian flavours at modern Japanese restaurant Japón or the South Asian-inspired Jaya.

Address: 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Price: From $900 (£675)

7. Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

open image in gallery Seek out the rooftop pool and bar at this characterful Miami hotel ( Mayfair House Hotel & Garden )

A lush oasis within the lively streets of Coconut Grove, this hotel exudes character and charm. Built by architect Kenneth Treister and renovated in 2022 by New York-based Goodrich design studio, Mayfair House is an icon in the area.

Each of the 179 uniquely designed guest rooms offers handcrafted furniture and art pieces especially curated for the hotel – some boast luxurious claw-foot bath tubs. Spend your days riding your complimentary rental bike around the neighbourhood, treat yourself to an in-room massage, and sip on a perfect daiquiri paired with Caribbean-inspired bites at Sipsip, the rooftop bar.

Address: 3000 Florida Avenue, Miami

Price: From $299 (£224)

8. The Miami Beach EDITION hotel

open image in gallery A suite at The Miami Beach EDITION ( The Miami Beach EDITION )

Chic, tropical vibes envelop you from the moment you step into this design-forward urban resort – keep your senses alert for the signature EDITION scent embracing you throughout your stay. Stylish yet relaxed, The Miami Beach EDITION features 294 spacious guest rooms and suites outfitted in light, beachy hues, including 28 bungalows with terraces and a rooftop penthouse.

Make sure to save a night for dinner at Matador Room, a retro-glam space serving inventive South American and Spanish flavours designed by legendary chef Jean Georges Vongerichten. A private beach club, relaxation lounge – offering power naps and express aromatherapy sessions – and a modern gym round off the experience.

Address: 2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Price: From $890 (£667)

9. East Miami hotel

open image in gallery Bedroom views range from urban landscapes to those of Biscayne Bay ( EAST Miami )

Miami’s busy Brickell – also known as Wall Street South – blends business with pleasure, offering excellent dining and shopping options among its impressive buildings. With its sleek guest rooms, boasting views that range from the urban landscape to Biscayne Bay, EAST Miami is a vibrant option in the neighbourhood. The best way to explore it? Riding one of the hotel’s electric bikes.

No stay at EAST Miami is complete without a Latin-inspired feast at Quinto or a cocktail at Sugar, a city oasis on the 40th floor. Four open-air pools are on offer for a relaxing dip or an invigorating swim.

Address: 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami

Price: From $374 (£280)

10. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

open image in gallery Chill by the pool at this Nobu location ( Nobu Hotel Miami Beach )

Nobu Hotels are known and loved for their sleek style, and the group’s most tropical iteration is this Miami Beach hotel. It welcomes guests with the elegant simplicity of a Japanese beach house. Nobu signature beds, Natura Bissé bath amenities, and Japanese-inspired art make every guest room – from Resort View Rooms to the sprawling Asahi Ocean View One Bedroom Villa – feel like a sanctuary in the city.

Excuses to relax abound at Nobu Hotel, whether it’s chilling by the pool, experiencing a holistic treatment at Wellness Esencia Spa, or embarking on a culinary feast at the coveted Nobu Miami restaurant.

Address: 4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Price: From $378 (£208)

11. The Elser Hotel

open image in gallery The Elser has a 132-foot rooftop pool ( The Elser )

For those looking to feel right at home in Downtown Miami, this hip hotel’s residence-style guest rooms – ranging from studios to three-bedroom suites – feature modern living areas and full kitchens, creating a sense of comfort that is ideal for groups or longer stays.

Whether you want to soak in the Florida sun at the 132-foot rooftop pool, embrace the area’s vibrant cultural offerings – don’t skip a visit to the Pérez Art Museum Miami – or watch the sunset with a refreshing cocktail on The Elser Bay Terrace, vibes are guaranteed at this Miami hotel.

Address: 398 NE 5th Street, Miami

Price: From $211 (£158)

12. The Biltmore Hotel

open image in gallery Golfers will love the 18-hole course at The Biltmore ( The Biltmore Hotel )

An icon of tropical grandeur, a stay at The Biltmore feels like a trip back in time. The imposing building blends Mediterranean architecture with Moorish, Italian, and Spanish touches. The hotel has 271 luscious guest rooms and suites, all decked out with magnificent arched ceilings, rich carpets, and intricate chandeliers.

Equally legendary is the 18-hole golf course, designed by Donald Ross, which offers a breathtaking game among palm trees and lagoons. When it comes to its extensive culinary offerings, the hotel delights with cocktails and small plates at Brandi’s and a generous Sunday brunch.

The Biltmore has its centennial celebrations this year, so stay tuned for upcoming festivities.

Address: 1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables

Price: From $204 (£153)

13. Loews Miami Beach Hotel

open image in gallery Loews Miami Beach can be found on South Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

An unmistakable Art Deco building right by the beach, Loews is as Miami as it gets. With 790 guest rooms and suites, there is an option for every kind of guest – be it the practical business traveller craving city views, or the family looking to soak in Miami’s tropical beauty throughout their stay.

Dining at Loews means exploring Neapolitan cuisine at Rao’s or tucking into American dishes at Bistro Collins, where local flavours are paired with creative mixology. Embrace the Miami spirit with the hotel’s “SOAK” programme, where poolside cabanas come with the VIP treatment and amenities including aircon and a personal concierge service.

Address: 1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Price: From $343 (£257)

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer Cristina Alonso, who has a deep knowledge of the destination. Work and life have taken Cristina to Miami on several occasions since the age of 16, and she has loved seeing how the city has transformed over the years, developing a spectacular culinary and cultural landscape as fun and diverse as the city itself. When picking which hotels to include, she considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluated the location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time of year to visit Miami?

The best time of year to visit Miami is around November to March, when there are fewer crowds but also less rainfall. Temperatures are lower, but still sit at a pleasant mid-20C at its peak.

How many nights do I need in Miami?

Three to four nights will be enough time to take in all the sights that the city has to offer, but consider extending your break to a week or even longer if you plan on relaxing by the beach.

Where do celebrities stay in Miami?

The Setai, the Four Seasons and The Shelborne by Proper have all been known to have hosted celebrities.