Hyatt Centric South Beach, Miami, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This mid-size, mid-range hotel on Collins Avenue, in the heart of South Beach, makes a friendly, convenient and surprisingly affordable base for a Miami beach break – and with an impressive amount of character for a chain hotel.

Location

Positioned on the corner of 16th Street and Collins Avenue, the Hyatt Centric is within walking distance of everything you'll want to do at South Beach. A block to the north is Lincoln Road, the pedestrianised shopping street; a block south brings you to restaurant-packed Española Way and, just beyond, Ocean Drive's world-famous, neon-lit Art Deco waterfront. For the beach, simply cross Collins Avenue. The airport is 20-30 minutes away by taxi, or an hour by bus (which stops around the corner).

Read more: Miami city guide – where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Florida’s high-living city

The vibe

open image in gallery This hotel is an ideal place to base yourself when exploring Miami’s South Beach ( Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami )

Although this stretch of Collins Avenue lays claim to exquisite Art Deco architecture, the hotel occupies a more modern and modest 10-story tower. Exit the lift at the third floor to find reception, a lounge and indeed all of the public space, with style-on-a-budget interiors (think: dark-wood veneer and plastic plants) that come across as youthful, if slightly generic. Overall, the hotel is a launchpad from which to explore South Beach and it's particularly handy for getting home fuss-free after nights out on the town.

Service

This is where the Hyatt Centric elevates itself. Service is friendly, cheerful and refreshingly informal: not what one expects from a chain. Staff gladly give honest suggestions of things to do – instead of encouraging me to stay at the on-site bar on a quiet Friday night, I was steered towards another place where I was likely to find more atmosphere. Other recommendations (such as nearby Yuca 105's Peruvian-Cuban fusion food) were also spot-on.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Expect a king-size, or a pair of queen-size beds, at the Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami ( Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami )

There are 105 rooms, including two suites. Standard rooms are comfortable (although storage space is small) and come with either a king-size or pair of queen-size beds. For more space, choose a room on the upper floors, which can be up to 20 per cent larger – or, book a south-facing room on any of the top three floors, as these offer partial sea views across the rooftops. Whichever you go for, the interiors reference South Beach via subtle Art Deco touches such as retro-style tables and bedside lamps, or the gentle curves of a freestanding bar unit. Bathrooms have walk-in showers but are otherwise unremarkable.

Read more: The Greenwich Hotel review, New York City

Food and drink

open image in gallery The lobby bar serves cocktails and light bites ( Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami )

Breakfast, served at lobby-level Deck Sixteen, comes from a limited menu of omelettes, pancakes and breakfast wraps (when included in the room rate) or a wider a la carte selection enhanced with salmon toast and breakfast sandwiches. Just don't order the coffee: it's dreadful. For the rest of the day, Deck Sixteen serves light-bites (salads, chicken tenders, flatbread pizzas), cocktails (including Aperol spritzes) and wines by the glass. Not having a proper restaurant is a purposeful choice that compels guests to engage with South Beach's various cuisines.

Facilities

open image in gallery The rooftop pool is one of the hotel’s best facilities ( Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami )

In keeping with the Hyatt Centric brand's focus on destination immersion, this limited-service property (or “select service”, as Hyatt prefers) minimises on-site facilities. The only noteworthy element is the third floor's open-air, rooftop pool. Instead, guests are encouraged to head out and discover the area. Helping them on their way is the small fleet of “beach cruiser” bicycles that are available to borrow, free of charge, for two-hour stints. And if all you want to do is relax? A partnership with the Loews Miami Beach Hotel across the street grants access to its gym, spa and beach club (with complimentary loungers and parasols).

Read more: 12 of the best hotel pools in the USA (including one the size of 30 football fields)

Disability access

The entire hotel is wheelchair accessible (including the pool, equipped with a lift); seven guestrooms have adapted bathrooms and other considerations for wheelchair users.

Pet policy

Pets (up to 25lbs) are welcome. There's even an astro turf dog park on the roof terrace.

Check in / check out?

Check in at 4pm; Check out at 11am.

Family friendly?

Kids are easily accommodated (and welcomed with gifts of inflatable beach balls) but there are no other facilities and no lifeguard at the pool.

At a glance

Best thing: The location – it's central to everything.

Perfect for: City slickers keen on a comfortable base from which to enjoy South Beach.

Not right for: Indulgent fly-and-flop holidays.

Instagram from: The pool deck, with the Loews Hotel's landmark tower as a backdrop.

Address: 1600 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, USA

Phone: +1 305-428-1234

Website: Hyatt.com/hyatt-centric/

Read more: Best hotels near Times Square, the heart of New York City