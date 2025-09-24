Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Born and Raised in Virginia

For the first of our "Born and Raised in..." series, discover the gems of the Old Dominion with local expert Jacqueline Holzman as your guide

Wednesday 24 September 2025 11:46 BST
Jacqueline Holzman - Born and Raised in Virginia

Born and raised in Virginia, Jacqueline has all the insider tips on how to best experience her wonderful home region. From the Blue Ridge Mountains, fresh water lakes and rivers to the Atlantic coast beaches and over 300 beautiful wineries, she shares what every type of traveller needs to know. Shenandoah National Park is one of Jacqueline’s favourite spots for scenic drives, spectacular vistas and excellent hiking trails. For relaxation, it’s the award-winning Barboursville Vineyards, a stunning estate with gourmet dining, gorgeous accommodations and historic ruins. Journey with Jacqueline through her home’s rich heritage, nature and culture.

