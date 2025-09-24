5 incredible Virginia escapes for the experience-hungry traveller

There’s more to Virginia than postcard views and historic landmarks – this is a state best explored through its experiences. Whether you’re saddling up in America’s Horse and Hunt Country, sipping vintages in Thomas Jefferson’s beloved wine region, drifting silently over Shenandoah at sunrise, or sipping local bourbon at a historic seaside hotel, Virginia rewards the curious with adventures that linger long after the trip ends

Equine Elegance

Saddle up in Virginia wine country for a unique perspective on the State’s stunning landscapes ( Sanjay Suchak )

The languid horse and wine country of the Piedmont is the elegant heart of Virginia, and its history is as enchanting as the experiences it promises.

Gently tilting vineyards carpet a pastoral landscape that once inspired the likes of Founding Father and 3rd US President Thomas Jefferson - America’s original patron of wine - to plant vines and the state now boasts over 300 wineries. And it’s at late afternoon wine tastings at the likes of Barboursville Vineyards , sitting beneath the hazy gaze of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the unhurried majesty of Virginia can be felt.

For an even closer connection to Virginia’s countryside, Salamander Middleburg invites guests to discover the land in unforgettable ways. From guided equestrian rides along scenic trails to encounters with majestic birds of prey, the resort blends outdoor adventure with the refined spirit of America’s Horse and Hunt Capital.

Balloon and Blue Ridge

Drifting over bucolic countryside in a beautiful hot air balloon must be one of Virginia’s most extraordinary experiences ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Gliding above verdant tree tops with only the whisper of nature below for company, hot air balloon rides are one of Virginia’s most extraordinary experiences, and silently drifting over bucolic countryside before meeting the rising hills of Shenandoah National Park is a sensory experience to remember forever.

Based out of the quaint town of Bridgewater, Star Ballooning offers exclusive private 60-minute flights that finish in luxurious fashion with a shared bottle of champagne to celebrate. Rides are also at sunrise and sunset, so the rolling scenery is bathed in shafts of golden light as you climb into the elements.

If the champagne wasn’t enough, this is also a region for lovers of fine food, with none finer than the dishes of The Inn at Little Washington, the region’s only holder of three Michelin stars.

Where else to stay The Jefferson Hotel Completed in 1895 in the Spanish Baroque style, the Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond is notable for having some gorgeous public spaces, from the ornate Palm Court to the majestic Rotunda; a grand Edwardian hall flanked by portraits of presidents. There’s fine dining too at its restaurant Lemaire , where classic southern flavours meet French technique. Keswick Hall Set amid the rolling hills just outside Charlottesville, Keswick Hall pairs classic Virginian elegance with modern luxury. Guests can unwind at the serene spa, play a round on the Pete Dye–designed Full Cry golf course, or enjoy tennis and croquet on beautifully kept grounds. Spacious, light-filled rooms and suites offer refined comfort, many with sweeping views across the estate’s vineyards and countryside. 1804 Inn at Barboursville Vineyards Tucked among the vines of one of Virginia’s most celebrated wineries, the Inn and Cottages at Barboursville offer a charming and immersive stay. Guests can choose from elegantly appointed historic suites or private, characterful vineyard-view cottages. Days begin with serene countryside views and end with complimentary tastings in the Discovery Tasting Room or the refined surrounds of Library 1821.

Oysters in Wellies

Virginia’s fresh oysters are wonderfully delicate, and it’s possible to learn more about the harvesting process on the winding Lynnhaven River, hidden behind the glamorous shores of Virginia Beach. Fanning out from the Chesapeake Bay, it’s here where Chris Ludford leads his Chef’s Table Tour, a three-hour excursion and tasting based around his life in aquaculture, focusing on the river’s coveted oysters.

A gregarious and knowledgeable character, his Pleasure House Oyster tours mean heading onto the water in his skiff before putting on wellies and wading in the water to see up close his organic oyster operation. It all culminates with a magnificent knee-deep tasting session with visitors encouraged to bring their own drinks.

Treetop retreat

Soak in the sunrise from your serene treetop retreat at Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection ( Alamy )

With the misty Blue Ridge Mountains unfolding all around, waking up in Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection is nothing short of magical. Whether you’re nestled in a treetop retreat on the 12,000-acre private estate hovering above the Dan River Gorge or lounging in one of the elegant Lodge suites, each sunrise feels cinematic. And when you pair those breathtaking mountain views with a soak in your indoor spa pool overlooking the grounds, the experience becomes utterly irresistible.

But Primland is just one of many cabins and lodges pockmarking the exquisite Blue Ridge Mountain landscape. Gather around fire tables, lose yourself in a good book on the porch, watching the blinking canvas of stars every night or crack open a local wine with Virginia’s finest scenery unfurling into the distance.

This is slow travel at its best, where nothing is rushed and every moment savoured.

Deco Glamour

Completed in 1927, Elizabeth Taylor, Muhammad Ali and President Jimmy Carter are among the glitterati who have stayed at the Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club and almost 100 years later, its Art Deco trimmings are still glorious. Looking out toward the Atlantic’s glittering shore and breezy boardwalk, the Cavalier’s 85 exceptional rooms and suites signify timeless Virginian luxury, though the real magic happens below ground.