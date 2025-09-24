5 incredible Virginia escapes for the experience-hungry traveller
From balloon rides above the Blue Ridge to oyster tastings knee-deep in the Lynnhaven River, Virginia offers a world of unforgettable experiences for travellers in search of something truly special
There’s more to Virginia than postcard views and historic landmarks – this is a state best explored through its experiences. Whether you’re saddling up in America’s Horse and Hunt Country, sipping vintages in Thomas Jefferson’s beloved wine region, drifting silently over Shenandoah at sunrise, or sipping local bourbon at a historic seaside hotel, Virginia rewards the curious with adventures that linger long after the trip ends
Equine Elegance
The languid horse and wine country of the Piedmont is the elegant heart of Virginia, and its history is as enchanting as the experiences it promises.
Gently tilting vineyards carpet a pastoral landscape that once inspired the likes of Founding Father and 3rd US President Thomas Jefferson - America’s original patron of wine - to plant vines and the state now boasts over 300 wineries. And it’s at late afternoon wine tastings at the likes of Barboursville Vineyards, sitting beneath the hazy gaze of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the unhurried majesty of Virginia can be felt.
For an even closer connection to Virginia’s countryside, Salamander Middleburg invites guests to discover the land in unforgettable ways. From guided equestrian rides along scenic trails to encounters with majestic birds of prey, the resort blends outdoor adventure with the refined spirit of America’s Horse and Hunt Capital.
Balloon and Blue Ridge
Gliding above verdant tree tops with only the whisper of nature below for company, hot air balloon rides are one of Virginia’s most extraordinary experiences, and silently drifting over bucolic countryside before meeting the rising hills of Shenandoah National Park is a sensory experience to remember forever.
Based out of the quaint town of Bridgewater, Star Ballooning offers exclusive private 60-minute flights that finish in luxurious fashion with a shared bottle of champagne to celebrate. Rides are also at sunrise and sunset, so the rolling scenery is bathed in shafts of golden light as you climb into the elements.
If the champagne wasn’t enough, this is also a region for lovers of fine food, with none finer than the dishes of The Inn at Little Washington, the region’s only holder of three Michelin stars.
Oysters in Wellies
Virginia’s fresh oysters are wonderfully delicate, and it’s possible to learn more about the harvesting process on the winding Lynnhaven River, hidden behind the glamorous shores of Virginia Beach. Fanning out from the Chesapeake Bay, it’s here where Chris Ludford leads his Chef’s Table Tour, a three-hour excursion and tasting based around his life in aquaculture, focusing on the river’s coveted oysters.
A gregarious and knowledgeable character, his Pleasure House Oyster tours mean heading onto the water in his skiff before putting on wellies and wading in the water to see up close his organic oyster operation. It all culminates with a magnificent knee-deep tasting session with visitors encouraged to bring their own drinks.
Treetop retreat
With the misty Blue Ridge Mountains unfolding all around, waking up in Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection is nothing short of magical. Whether you’re nestled in a treetop retreat on the 12,000-acre private estate hovering above the Dan River Gorge or lounging in one of the elegant Lodge suites, each sunrise feels cinematic. And when you pair those breathtaking mountain views with a soak in your indoor spa pool overlooking the grounds, the experience becomes utterly irresistible.
But Primland is just one of many cabins and lodges pockmarking the exquisite Blue Ridge Mountain landscape. Gather around fire tables, lose yourself in a good book on the porch, watching the blinking canvas of stars every night or crack open a local wine with Virginia’s finest scenery unfurling into the distance.
This is slow travel at its best, where nothing is rushed and every moment savoured.
Deco Glamour
Completed in 1927, Elizabeth Taylor, Muhammad Ali and President Jimmy Carter are among the glitterati who have stayed at the Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club and almost 100 years later, its Art Deco trimmings are still glorious. Looking out toward the Atlantic’s glittering shore and breezy boardwalk, the Cavalier’s 85 exceptional rooms and suites signify timeless Virginian luxury, though the real magic happens below ground.
With its mineral-driven range of quartz therapies and soaks, the Seahill Spa is a fine way to unwind and its nine calming treatment rooms all impart healing and rejuvenation. An entirely different way to relax is by sampling the liquid gold produced next door at Tarnished Truth - America’s first in-hotel distillery. Enjoy a tour before kicking back with a dram of their Discretion Virginia bourbon in the rustic, wood-finished Hunt Room.