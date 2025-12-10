Six of the warmest places in the US for a winter escape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. winter getaways can be a risky business for sun-seekers, with many parts of the country prone to deep freezes and flurries of snow.

But there's no gamble involved with one of these destinations — six of the hottest places in the states between December and February, all infused with vacation appeal, from spellbinding sights to great places to stay.

Standby for wanderlust inspiration. There’s the Pacific Ocean island with iconic strips of sand, perfect waves for surfing and a dramatic volcanic-cone backdrop. A Californian city buzzing with boardwalk energy and hotels steeped in old Hollywood glamor. And making the cut is an oasis at the tip of Florida with tropical heat, classical Caribbean homes and links to a literary legend.

The portfolio also includes a dreamy, desert hideaway where poolside lounging is a year-round activity, and a Texan island with 34 miles of incredible shoreline and a lagoon that’s a haven for dolphins and seabirds.

1. Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

open image in gallery Honolulu is one of the warmest winter sun destinations in America and is home to the iconic Waikiki Beach ( Aerial Film Studio - stock.adobe.com )

Say aloha to one of the warmest winter sun destinations in America, where average temperatures between December and February are around 80–82F.

In Honolulu on Oahu — Hawaii’s third-largest island — this tropical heat is combined with incredible beaches, abundant activities, a wide range of accommodation options and a vibrant big-city energy.

The classic retreat for a swim and sunbathing is Waikiki Beach, the crowning glory of Honolulu’s south shore, packed with luxury resorts and shops, and with the dramatic Lēʻahi (Diamond Head) volcanic cone as a backdrop.

Activities-wise, stay put on Waikiki for a surfing lesson with Faith Surf School or Waikiki Beach Services — you’ll be following in the wake of Duke Kahanamoku, the “father of modern surfing,” who grew up riding local waves.

Hike the Diamond Head Summit Trail (reserve timed entry on Hawaii DLNR’s official site) for one of the most breathtaking views on the island. Then book a whale-watching cruise from Kewalo Basin with Star of Honolulu or Hawaii Nautical to meet some of the ocean-going residents.

For food, try the legendary Helena’s Hawaiian Food on North King St for local staples such as Kalua Pig & Cabbage and Butterfish Collar, or head to Duke’s Waikiki for mahi-mahi, hula pie and sunset cocktails on the sand.

Where to stay

Beachfront is the way to go and we have two shoreline recommendations to suit big and modest budgets. To spoil yourself check into five-star grand dame Halekulani (rooms from $650, book now), or The Twin Fin Hotel (rooms from $179, book now) for mid-century chic and a staff dedicated to the surfing cause.

How to get there

Honolulu is a breeze to reach from the mainland, with nonstop flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago and (seasonally) several East Coast hubs. Flight time from the West Coast is around five hours.

2. San Diego, California

open image in gallery Pacific Beach is one of the world-class strips of sand in the winter sun haven of San Diego ( Getty Images )

Ocean-sprayed vistas, boardwalk energy, world-class strips of sand, and December-to-February mercury levels that rarely dip below the mid-60s to low 70s. San Diego in southern California is one of America’s most reliably mild cities and a stellar option for a winter getaway.

Beach-wise, you’re spoiled for choice. There’s grand, glamorous and golden Coronado Beach (famously used, along with the adjacent Hotel del Coronado, in Marilyn Monroe movie Some Like It Hot). There’s also family friendly La Jolla Shores, and Pacific Beach, with its vintage pier and buzzy bars and restaurants; and, for surfers, Tourmaline Surf Park.

Other coastal enticements include sea-kayaking tours into La Jolla’s sea caves with Everyday California or La Jolla Kayak; stand-up paddleboarding in Mission Bay (Mission Bay Sportcenter or Action Sport Rentals), and soothing sailing trips from San Diego Bay with Sail San Diego or Harbor Sailboats.

Slightly inland is Balboa Park, 1,200 acres of lush greenery that’s home to 17 museums, San Diego Zoo, and Spreckels Organ, the world’s largest outdoor musical instrument.

For eats, hit Point Loma Seafoods by the America’s Cup Harbor for locally caught seabass and lobster, or Born & Raised in Little Italy for steaks and rooftop sunset-view martinis.

Where to stay

If you’re in the mood for a splurge, go for landmark beachfront property Hotel del Coronado (rooms from $600 per night, book now), looking more glamorous than ever thanks to a $550 million renovation that upgraded the entire resort and added to two new restaurants, Nobu Del Coronado and Veranda.

For a friendlier price point — and Mad Men–era glamor, including a 1950s oyster-shaped pool — check into The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma (rooms from $145, book now).

How to get there

San Diego International Airport has nonstop flights from major hubs including Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, making it one of America’s most accessible winter sun destinations.

3. Key West, Florida

open image in gallery Key West is a tropical oasis nestled at the end of the Florida Keys archipelago ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Come for the tropical winter temperatures in the mid-70s and low-80s, stay for the beaches, historic sites, classical Caribbean homes, and offbeat sense of humor.

Welcome to the island of Key West, a seven-square-mile oasis nestled at the far end of the Florida Keys archipelago and the southernmost point of the continental U.S.

Flagship beaches include Fort Zachary Taylor Beach (a snorkeling paradise) and Smathers Beach (think calm turquoise water and fluffy white sand), while outdoor activities are plentiful and easy to book.

Go snorkeling or dolphin-watching with Fury Water Adventures or Honest Eco, enjoy sunset sailing with Sebago Watersports, or take a ferry or seaplane to Dry Tortugas National Park, 70 miles west, to swim among stunning coral reefs.

Once you’ve dried off and returned to Key West, take a selfie at the famous Southernmost Point buoy (don't worry, it's on land) and then explore the island's connection to novelist Ernest Hemingway, who lived on the island between 1931 and 1939.

Follow in his footsteps with a visit to Sloppy Joe’s bar, one of his favorite hangouts, and explore his grand home, now the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum.

Afterward, take a guided walking tour to see more of the island’s intriguing homes and gardens and be sure to stop by the Key West City Cemetery, where gravestones reflect the island’s eccentric humor. One reads: "At least I know where he is sleeping tonight."

When hunger hits, visit Blue Heaven, which has a farm-to-table philosophy (it even owns a farm in Tennessee where it grows herbs and apples, and raises beef cattle), and a beautifully exotic garden setting. Or try Louie’s Backyard for Caribbean-inspired gourmet food and dreamy ocean vistas.

Where to stay

Ocean Key Resort & Spa is an excellent upscale option (rooms from $400, book now), featuring a waterfront pool, pool bar, and two restaurants. Budget-friendly Kimpton Winslow’s Bungalows (rooms from $250, book now) has three pools and is located in the heart of the Old Town.

How to get there

The drive to Key West across the 113-mile Florida Keys archipelago is one of the great American road trips and includes crossing the seven-mile-long bridge, aptly named Seven Mile Bridge.

If that doesn’t appeal, there are nonstop flights to Key West International Airport from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and seasonal services from several Midwest and Northeast cities.

4. Palm Springs, California

open image in gallery Balmy Palm Springs offers hiking, designer shopping and mesmerizing architecture ( Getty Images )

The desert resort city of Palm Springs, a popular hideaway for Hollywood types for decades, is nestled at the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains in Southern California’s Coachella Valley, 107 miles east of Los Angeles, and offers wonderful winter warmth in the 68-77F range — and a whole lot more besides.

For a bird’s eye perspective on location, ride the 2.5-mile Palm Springs Aerial Tramway — the world’s largest rotating tram car — from the desert floor to the station 8,516 feet up on Mount San Jacinto.

From here, you can access 50 miles of hiking trails that fan out through 14,000 acres of pristine wilderness, while on the opposite side of the city, a (ticketed) walk through the Indian Canyons, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, will take you through a series of beautiful oases.

Walking through the city pays dividends, too. There’s plenty of sharp, mid-century architecture to admire (particularly in the neighborhoods of Twin Palms and Vista Las Palmas), and strolling the Uptown Design District will bring you to cafes, galleries and boutiques.

Culture vulture? Head to the Palm Springs Art Museum and the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum. For a top dining option, visit Workshop Kitchen and Bar. Here, dishes from salt-roasted beef with shaved golden beet to foraged mushroom risotto are served in a striking concrete space lined with booths.

After all this comes the most crucial Palm Springs activity: flopping onto a sun lounger by the pool.

Where to stay

For luxury, look no further than The Parker Palm Springs (rooms from around $550 per night, book now), which is set among fruit trees and herb gardens, has playfully arty interiors, and the all-important luxurious outdoor pool. The more affordable Ace Hotel & Swim Club (rooms from $150 per night, book now) has two pools, community fire pits and a bohemian vibe.

How to get there

Palm Springs International Airport is served by nonstop flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Dallas and several seasonal East Coast cities.

Rail travelers can take Amtrak’s Sunset Limited or Texas Eagle to nearby Palm Springs Station, then hop in a taxi or rideshare into the city.

5. South Padre Island, Texas

open image in gallery South Padre Island is a Gulf Coast haven where year-round temperatures average 74 degrees ( David - stock.adobe.com )

Texas’s South Padre Island is blessed with 34 miles of pristine sand and year-round temperatures averaging 74 degrees. Yet it’s often overlooked.

That’s good news for your winter escape though — even more room in which to spread out on the impressive shoreline.

The main swimming beaches all face the Gulf of Mexico, with Isla Blanca Park one of the best all-rounders, and Andy Bowie Park to the north, just beyond the main hotel zone, offering a more serene, dune-backed beach.

On the opposite side of the barrier island is the unique Laguna Madre — one of only six hyper-saline lagoons on Earth. This sounds inhospitable, but the high salt content tends to keep predators out, so the environment acts as a nutrient-rich safe zone where animals from crabs to sea trout, and dolphins to pelicans, can thrive.

The island is also a safe haven for the endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle — the rarest sea-turtle species on Earth. Visit the island’s Sea Turtle, Inc. to see injured animals undergoing rehabilitation.

On the dining front, there’s Padre Island Brewing Company, which plates tasty Gulf-coast seafood, and Liam’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar for surf-and-turf with sensational sunset views over the bay.

Where to stay

Beachfront Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island (rooms from $90 per night, book now) seals the deal with a huge heated outdoor pool with a swim-up bar, while Best Western Beachside Inn offers clean and comfortable rooms at a bargain price point (from $56 per night, book now).

How to get there

The island connects to the mainland via the Queen Isabella Causeway, with Corpus Christi 2.5 hours away, San Antonio a four-hour drive, and Dallas around eight hours by car.

For flyers, Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport is about 25 minutes away and is served by flights from Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Denver.

6. Phoenix, Arizona

open image in gallery Phoenix is a winning winter destination thanks to mild weather, a rugged desert landscape and myriad culture and foodie offerings ( tim - stock.adobe.com )

Phoenix's location in the heart of the Sonoran Desert makes it a risk-free bet for toasty winter weather.

Between December and February, expect temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s — perfect for exploring the city's abundance of attractions, and hiking the bewitching landscape.

The big draw on this front is walking up 2,706ft Camelback Mountain (Arizona Outback Adventures offers guided hikes), which looms just beyond the city's limits. Your efforts will be rewarded by a view of the city— green and orderly amid the rugged, cactus-peppered desert — that’s one to savor.

For even more dramatic bird’s eye views, book a hot-air balloon flight over the desert with Rainbow Ryders.

Keep the suntan topped up with a wander around the Desert Botanical Garden and the outdoor sculptures of Papago Park, and visit the Heard Museum on Central Avenue to discover, via 11 galleries, the history and culture of American Indians.

The vibrant eating out scene includes gems such as beloved institution Carolina's for authentic Mexican food and The Gladly Restaurant for superb oysters. Huss Brewing Co's Taproom is the place to go for good beer, and UnderTow for exotic cocktails.

Where to stay

For luxury, The Phoenician has it covered, with the sprawling resort incorporating a three-tiered pool, a spa and golf course (rooms from around $450–$650, book now). Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix (rooms from $140, book now) is in a handy downtown location and has sleek furnishings and mountain views.

How to get there

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is served by nonstop flights from nearly every major U.S. city, including New York, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

This piece was first published in December 2025 and has been revised and updated

