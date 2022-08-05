8-Day Mediterranean: Gibraltar and the Canary Islands to Granada (Malaga) from Lisbon

Experience diverse landscapes and connect with a variety of cultures on this exciting Mediterranean adventure (NCL)

Ancient architecture, endless landscapes and idyllic beaches make the Mediterranean an excellent holiday destination for those seeking more than just sun and sea, and you’ll see the best of it on this 8-day cruise. Starting off in Lisbon, you’ll have the day to get acquainted with this lively, mercurial city before hopping on board ready to wake up in the mountainous region of Madeira. Once here, you’ll have the best part of a day to explore as much of this island as possible; think picture-perfect beaches and lava-formed landscapes.

The next day you’ll dock up in the buzzy Santa Cruz, for colonial architecture, fabulous beaches and one-euro beers. The cruise also stops by Las Palmas and Lanzarote, where you can continue to embrace authentic Spanish culture and charm. You’ll spend the full final day in Gibraltar, a small region on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula known for its miles of underground tunnels and The Rock, a 426-metre high limestone rock soaring out of the sea. You can take the cable car to the top to see the only wild monkeys in Europe. Lastly, you’ll disembark in Grenada, known as ‘Spice Isle’ because of its abundance of fragrant lemongrass, cinnamon and nutmeg.

8-Day Europe: Spain and Morocco from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands

25 Mar 2023

This eight-day European cruise is basically a highlight reel of Spain, Morocco and Portugal. Hop on board in Santa Cruz before setting sail to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria’s cosmopolitan capital, to soak up its blissful year-round sunshine, head-turning colonial architecture and mile-long beachside boardwalk. You’ll wake up on day three in Arrecife, the capital of Lanzarote and a region renowned for its natural beauty, including miles of coastline embedded with coral reefs and fertile volcanic landscape (ideal for wine production).

Rise and shine in Morocco’s Casablanca, where you’ll have the day to explore this ancient city’s art deco delights and Arab culture entwined with French colonial legacy. Set sail for Spain, to Ceuta, Granada and Seville, for three days of Mediaeval monuments, flamenco street dancing and tasty tapas bars. Lastly, you’ll end up disembarking in Lisbon, where you can spend the rest of your trip eating your way around this creative capital that has an excellent, fast-evolving food scene.

10-Day Europe: Spain, Gibraltar and the Canary Islands from Lisbon

Nov 2022 – Mar 2023

This 10-day European cruise allows for a little more time onboard the ship, meaning you can enjoy all of the incredible onboard facilities at a more leisurely pace. You’ll embark in Lisbon, after a day of exploring the buzzy capital, and spend Tuesday out at sea, a great opportunity to wind down and sunbathe around the pool. The next day is spent in Madeira, a Portuguese archipelago famed for its year-round sunshine and pristine beaches, and the following three days are spent venturing around the various Canary Islands, including Santa Cruz, Las Palmas and Lanzarote. Here you can soak up the glorious warm climate, thriving nightlife and beautiful buildings, before sailing to Gibraltar, a home-away-from-home, where you’ll find British pubs serving classic fish and chips as well as breathtaking beaches and nature.

Your final two full days are spent in Malaga and Seville, two Spanish cities oozing with century-old castles, stylish ports and UNESCO-protected historical attractions. The cruise finishes up in Lisbon, where you’ll disembark and, if you want to, you can extend your trip for a few extra days making the most of the glorious Portuguese climate.

10-Day Europe: Spain & Portugal from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands

Nov 2022 – Feb 2023

Begin the Spanish leg of this cruise in the compelling city of Grenada (Shutterstock / SCStock)

This itinerary is similar to the previous cruise, but takes a slightly different route, starting in Lisbon and spending a day at sea before heading straight for Madeira for a day of sun, sea and relaxation. You’ll then have two days to explore all that the Canary Islands has to offer, from the cosmopolitan highlights of Las Palmas to the unbeatable natural wonders of Lanzarote.

Next up is Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory right on the southern tip of Spain. You’ll easily see away a day here before it’s time to hit up Spain, starting in Granada before spending your last full day exploring Seville. You’ll finish off exactly where you started, in Lisbon, where you can make the most of the world-class culinary scene before heading back home.

12-Day Europe: Spain and Portugal from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands

27 Dec 2022

Las Palmas in the Canary Islands has been declared a Unesco biosphere reserve and promises lush rainforests and harsh volcanic landscapes in equal measure (Shutterstock / Balate Dorin)

Lastly, this cruise is for those who want maximum time exploring Europe, and for when 10 days just simply isn’t enough. See in the New Year on this once-in-a-lifetime trip around Europe, starting in Santa Cruz in Tenerife. You’ll spend the next few days meandering around each of the Canary Islands, first heading to Las Palmas before docking up at the tropical Puerto del Rosario, the capital of the island of Fuerteventura with contrasting landscapes of white-sand beaches and volcanic desert. Your final Canary Islands day will be spent in Arrecife in Lanzarote, where you can enjoy the abundance of coral reefs and islets or head inland to explore the canals and tubes of Los Volcanes Nature Park.

This itinerary includes more days spent out at sea, which means there’s more time to enjoy all of the ship’s onboard facilities, from the specialty restaurants, like the sushi bar and steakhouse, to the Sun Club Casino, video arcade and luxurious champagne bar.

You’ll then stop off in Gibraltar where you can take a trip to the summit of the Rock of Gibraltar or make your way through the Great Siege Tunnels. Another night at sea takes you to Malaga, for a day of Moorish art and culture, as well as an eclectic mix of architecture. You’ll also have some time to explore the city of Seville, particularly interesting for those with an enthusiasm for Mediaeval history. The final day of the cruise is spent in Lisbon, where you can wander down cobblestone streets, ride the yellow trams that criss-cross through the city, and admire Gothic cathedrals and sun-kissed castles. Finally, you’ll finish your trip in the Mediterranean Madeira, for one last slice of beachside bliss, before disembarking back in Santa Cruz.

