Where was Celebrity Race Across The World series two filmed?

The second series of Celebrity Race Across The World sprints into action on BBC One tonight (14 August) – and this time contestants are navigating the Amazon and the Andes in South America.

Four new famous faces will compete to make their way across countries without the aid of transport, smartphones and bank cards.

TV personality Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy, actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary, former glamour model Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy, and Radio 2 host Scott Mills and his husband Sam will have to rely on their wits to make it to the other side of the continent.

The 12,500km race begins in Belem, northern Brazil, before passing through five undisclosed checkpoints across the length of South America to the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in southern Chile.

Tim Harcourt, chief creative officer of Studio Lambert said: “After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series - we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits.”

The start

Belem, Northern Brazil

Belem is the capital of the Brazilian state of Para ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Otherwise known as “the gateway to the Amazon”, Belem in north Brazil is a riverfront city of churches, colourful azulejo tiled houses and remnants of Portuguese colonial architecture from its time as the first European colony on the river. From here, the Amazon rainforest stretches across much of northwestern Brazil into Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, and Suriname.

The end

Frutillar, Southern Chile

Frutillar is part of the Unesco Creative Cities Network ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

On Llanquihue Lake in southern Chile’s Lake District, Frutillar is a “city of music” in the Unesco Creative Cities Network, with views of the volcano Osorno. Among attractions, blended Chilean and German cultural traditions in The German Museum, the Teatro del Lago acoustic concert hall and a yacht club for sailing on the lake.

Celebrity Race Across the World starts on 14 August at 9pm on iPlayer and BBC One.