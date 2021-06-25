7 of the most incredible infinity pools around the world

The world’s best infinity pools are all about immersing yourself in the surrounding landscape. From the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland to Bali’s lush jungle, these photogenic swimming spots blur the lines between fantasy and reality, melting the horizon into their aquamarine waters.

While travel might feel like a distant memory, wanderlust certainly isn’t. We’ve scoured the globe’s finest hotels to find the most spectacular infinity pools. Here’s where to have on your hitlist when travel restrictions lift…

1. Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore

Standing tall at 57 stories up, the infinity pool at the Marina Bay Sands hotel is easily one of the world’s most Instagrammed watering holes (and at 146m long, it’s the largest too). From above, you can gaze across the cityscape with a cocktail in hand – it’s particularly stunning at night when the skyline lights up.

Pool access is reserved for guests of the hotel, so you’ll need to check into the Marina Bay Sands for a night if you want to score an epic poolside selfie.

2. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania

Imagine relaxing in a pool while African elephants frolic just steps away?

The Four Season’s Safari Lodge is perched in the heart of the world’s most celebrated wildlife reserves, where you can find the Big Five – the lion, the leopard, the buffalo, the elephant and the rhinoceros.

The hotel’s infinity pool sits in front of a watering hole where a family of elephants visit several times a day, as well as giraffes, zebras and wildebeests.

3. Monastero Santa Rosa, Amalfi Coast Italy

Artfully sculpted into a cliff, the freshwater pool at this legendary Amalfi Coast hotel blends seamlessly into the glittering Tyrian Sea beyond.

Built around a former monastery, the property also has multi-level gardens which have unobstructed, sweeping panoramic views of the Gulf of Salerno.

4. Jade Mountain, St Lucia

The 24 different infinity pools are the jewel in the crown of this hillside resort. Swim out to the edge and you’ll find uninterrupted views of the St. Lucia’s stunning Pitons mountains.

Perhaps the most incredible thing about this hotel is that each ‘Sanctuary’ room has its own private pool, so there’s no fighting with other guests over who gets the best spot.

5. The Cambrian Hotel Adelboden, Switzerland

It’s not all sun, sea and sand. At this wintery Switzerland design hotel, you’ll breathe in crystal-clear air while gazing out upon the snow-capped Swiss Alps with a hot toddy in hand.

Thankfully, the hotel’s infinity pool is heated, so you can soak up the views while soothing aching muscles after a day of Alpine adventures.

6. Alila Ubud, Bali

Bali is known for it’s spectacular infinity pools, but Alila’s jungle-fringed watering hole might just take the crown.

Perched above the jungle canopy, it’s the perfect place to unwind and reflect, with awe-inducing views in every direction. Seemingly floating on top of the Ayung River valley below, it’s a little slice of tranquillity in Bali’s popular Ubud.

7. One and Only Reethi Rah, Maldives

Sprawling across it’s own private island, this Maldives bolthole is the last word in luxury.

The One and Only Reethi Rah has a rectangular infinity pool that yawns into the lagoon and blends in with the turquoise waters beyond.

The 30-metre pool is adults-only, and also features a built-in Jacuzzi, as well as a thatched break-out space on the sand where you can while away the hours with a cocktail and a good book.