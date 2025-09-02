Thailand is often celebrated for its beautiful temples, stunning beaches, and culinary delights, but it’s also home to an astonishing diversity of wildlife. From the dense jungles of Khao Sok to the open seas of the Andaman, the country is home to majestic elephants, bears, tigers, and even migrating whales. For any animal-lover, the chance to observe these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat can be unforgettable – but with this kind of opportunity comes responsibility. Wildlife tourism in Thailand is complex. Checking credentials, supporting ethical sanctuaries, and choosing experiences rooted in conservation, makes all the difference.

The good news is that many responsible operators do exist – they look after the animals and prioritise their wellbeing. Elephant refuges are particularly popular and there are many reputable ones worth visiting – with ethical accommodation nearby. There are also tiger rescue centres, bear sanctuaries and whale watching centres which are award-winning and recommended for their welfare practices. Here’s what to look out for, and where to go, to have the best wildlife experiences in Thailand…

Meet the national animal of Thailand

Elephants are majestic creatures, deeply tied to Thai culture and history, and by booking with a responsible organisation, you can enjoy an incredibly memorable experience, safe in the knowledge that they are well looked after and cared for, and your visit will go towards supporting the welfare of these incredible animals.

Two hours’ drive west from Bangkok, is the small town of Kanchanaburi, famed for it’s historical links to WW2 and the bridge on the River Kwae Yai, it’s also home to Elephant Haven , an elephant freedom project located in the beautiful Sai Yok National Park region. Essentially, what was once an elephant trekking camp has been transformed into an ethical sanctuary. Now the herd here have the freedom to roam, socialise, enjoy a mud bath and cool down in the river which runs through the sanctuary. Visitors can observe their behaviour and learn more about their complex social structure, and can even spend time volunteering with them. Base yourself at the eco-friendly Comsaed River Kwai Resort , which uses solar power and has in place water and energy conservation measures.

Explore nature in the Thai Highlands

If you want to go even further afield to experience elephants, Chiang Mai is located in northern Thailand, among the Thai Highlands, and as well as its rich history and stunning natural surroundings, it’s known for its numerous ancient temples, bustling night markets, and delicious Northern Thai cuisine. It also serves as a gateway to exploring the surrounding mountains, hill tribe villages, and ethical elephant sanctuaries, of which there are several here. Two well worth visiting include Burm and Emily’s Elephant Sanctuary, founded by Burm Pornchai Rinkaew and his partner Emily Rose McWilliam in 2011. Located in the valley of Mae Tan, this provides a safe, natural home for elephants to live out their days in an environment free from exploitation and abuse after being rescued or having retired. A couple of hours’ drive north, and closer to the city, is the Patara Elephant Farm , which offers a very special ‘ Elephant Caregiver for a Day ’ programme, aimed at letting people learn about, and interact with, elephants. You’ll bathe one, feed it, and be trained to communicate through different spoken commands, enabling you to create trust and a relationship with your elephant. Stay nearby at the nature-focused Flora Creek Chiang Mai , set amid landscaped gardens with breathtaking mountain views.

In Chiang Mai, you can stay in beautiful natural retreats boasting incredible views ( Responsible Thailand )

See animal rehabilitation in action

Thailand’s two species of bears, the Asiatic Black Bear – also known as the moon bear – and the Malayan Sun Bear – also known as the honey bear – are considered vulnerable, primarily due to habitat loss in the forested areas where they live. You’ll find the Thai Resident Bear Care project in Tha Yang in the central Thailand province of Petchaburi, here you can even volunteer to help feed and look after the sun bears and Asiatic black bears – who are at the centre because they’ve been neglected or maltreated.

The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) is also based in Tha Yang; they have a wide-ranging remit, and look after around 65 different species. At their Tiger Rescue Centre, they rehabilitate captive tigers and offer a home to those who cannot be safely returned to the wild. It’s important to note that at other, less reputable, tiger facilities, the animals have occasionally been captured, drugged or chained to appear docile so they can be petted and photographed by tourists. Captive facilities sometimes breed tigers to keep a steady flow of cubs, since they’re more popular with visitors – being seen as ‘cute’ – while older tigers often languish in poor conditions once they’re no longer profitable.

This is absolutely not the case at WFFT, where they also look after primates and have a gibbon release and research centre , composed of eight small islands within the large lake in front of the rescue centre, you can also head to Phuket Gibbon Rehabilitation Project , where they rescue, rehabilitate and release gibbons back into the rain forest.

Back at WFFT, they also have an Elephant Refuge, a sanctuary for those who were exploited in trekking camps or forced to perform tricks, and a wildlife hospital. Stay at the I Love Phants Lodge , an ethical hotel located on the extensive grounds of the WFFT, where rescued and rehabilitated elephants are your neighbours.

Get your wildlife fix out on the water

Wild Encounter Thailand , was the first whale-watching and wildlife eco-tourism company based in Bangkok, it specialises in running Bryde’s whale-watching in the Gulf of Thailand. This species prefers warmer waters and remains in them year round, making Thailand a reliable place in which to see them. Tours usually leave from fishing villages such as Bang Tabun in Phetchaburi, where the whales can often be seen breaching or performing ‘lunge feeding’, where they surface with mouths agape to scoop up schools of fish. Always choose a verified operator, if unregulated, whale watching can disturb or distress the creatures; vessels which try to get too close to them can disrupt feeding or migration patterns, or even cause injury. They are also susceptible to plastic waste, which can affect their food sources and general health. There are a number of organisations who can teach you more about Thailand’s wildlife and marine life, such as the Love Wildlife Foundation , who look after and protect animals including whales and dolphins , bears and primate, the slow loris .