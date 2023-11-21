Thanksgiving travel - live: Storms threaten chaos on busiest travel week of the year
East Texas, Louisiana, and western Mississippi will bear the brunt of the severe weather on Monday, before the Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and the North East are hit by possible heavy rains, thunderstorms, and snow on Tuesday
A storm will move over the central and eastern US just in time to disrupt Americans’ Thanksgiving travel plans.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow are expected to move from the central US across the Midwest and ultimately into the northeast just in time for the holiday.
The storm system will hit the Midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys by Tuesday before turning northeast for the mid and latter portion of the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York warned travelers in the state to be cautious as there was a risk of “extreme winter weather” during peak travel days.
Severe storms and possible tornadoes are forecasted for the Gulf coast states — between eastern Texas and western Mississippi — early in the week.
Tuesday will bring severe thunderstorms, rain, snow and wind to much of the eastern half of the US. Those storms are expected to wane on Wednesday, making way for an undisturbed Thanksgiving Day in most parts of the US.
Slick roads possible in northeast on Wednesday morning
Roads in parts of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire may be slick on Wednesday morning after overnights storms dump a mix of rain and possible snow on the region Tuesday evening.
Snow is expected to arrived in Maine on Wednesday as a storm system begins moving eastward across the US today.
The Midwest and northeast will feel the brunt of the inclement weather on Tuesday, with thunderstorms, snow, and rain likely.
2.6m people per day expected to travel through airports for Thanksgiving holiday week
The FAA estimates that 2.6m people will travel through airports each day during the Thanksgiving holiday week.
The administration said that long lines, delays, and congested airports should be expected all week long.
Delays and possible cancellations are likely as thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snow are expected to move from the center of the US through the Midwest and into the northeast on Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Thanksgiving 2023 expected to be busiest holiday travel season ever, according to Transportation Security Administration
The Transportation Security Administration said the 2023 Thanksgiving travel season will be the busiest in US history.
The agency reports the busiest flight days will be Tuesday and Wednesday.
The busiest day for drivers will be Wednesday, according to INRIX, a transportation analytics company.
Drivers are advised to leave home early in the morning or after 6pm to avoid running into the heaviest traffic, INRIX told ABC News.
Inclement weather on Tuesday across the Midwest and northeast may cause delays for air travelers. The storms are expected to die down on Wednesday.
Santa Ana winds expected to hit California this week
While the central and eastern US grapples with thunderstorms, rain, and snow, some Californians will have to contend with powerful Santa Ana winds ahead of Thanksgiving.
Wind advisories are in place for much of San Diego County through 2pm PST on Tuesday. Forecasters warn of “moderate to strong” Santa Ana winds, particularly on Monday.
Santa Ana winds are typically in excess of 40mph (64kmh) but strong gusts can exceed 100mph (161kmh). The stronger gusts can push cars, topple big rigs, and exacerbate wild fires during the arid fall months in Southern California.
Thanksgiving week weather: Storms threaten to worsen holiday travel chaos
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, with more than 55 million Americans set to travel by road and by sky over the holiday week.
Forecasters are now warning that the usual travel rush could be exacerbated by various weather events across the nation.
In the South, rain and thunderstorms were predicted from Sunday through Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.
TSA screenings by the numbers
The Transport Safety Administration predicts this year will be the busiest holiday travel year on record, beginning with Thanksgiving.
The agency predicts that 2.7m people will be screened for flights on Wednesday, which is expected to be the busiest flying day of the Thanksgiving holiday stretch.
The easiest day for travel will be on Thanksgiving, when most travelers will be having dinner with their families.
Sunday will be the busiest return day, with the TSA estimating 2.9m travelers will be screened for flights back home.
FAA predicts nearly 50,000 flights on Wednesday
The FAA is predicting nearly 50,000 flights will take off Wednesday to deliver holiday travelers to their Thanksgiving destinations.
Wednesday will be the peak air travel day, with 49,606 flights scheduled. Tuesday will be the second highest, with 48,403 flights scheduled.
Tuesday may provde a difficult day for air travelers due to a winter storm system moving through the central US into the Midwest and northeast, bringing rain and thunderstorms throughout the region.
Sunday is predicted to be the most popular day for return travelers, with 44,991 flights scheduled.
