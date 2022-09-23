Railway passengers face severe disruption after trains suspended at Paddington station
Second time station has been affected this week because of damage to overhead electric wires
Rail passengers have been told to expect severe disruption after services were suspended at Paddington station.
The problem was caused by damage to overhead electric wires, according to the operator Great Western Railway (GWR).
Trains travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport will also be delayed until later this evening.
GWR tweeted that trains services could delayed by up to an hour or cancelled because of the fault.
“Disruption is expected until 20:00. Ticket acceptance is in place with SWR, Chiltern, TfL on the Elizabeth Line and the London Underground via any reasonable route until further notice,” GWR said earlier on Friday.
The rail company later said that services would be affected for the rest of the day.
National Rail Enquiries is showing that all services to and from Paddington are “delayed” or “cancelled”.
Services from Paddington were also suspended on Monday because of the same problem.
More follows...
