Paddington trains resume after suspension ruins mourners’ journeys to Queen’s funeral

Services at Paddington railway station have resumed following a 27-hour suspension, which saw thousands of mourners miss Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Network Rail announced at 9:30am on Tuesday that trains started running to and from the station, following repair work on overhead electric wires.

Six passenger trains became tangled up in fallen overhead wires on Monday morning, leading to the cancellation of services. The passengers were safely removed from the trains involved in the incident.

Paddington is one of Britain’s 10 busiest rail stations

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.