There are certain parts of Alberta that steal all the glory when it comes to Canadian adventures. And while we can’t doubt their staggering beauty – Banff and Jasper National Parks, we’re looking at you and your pristine glacial lakes – there’s so much beyond those big hitters if you’re keen to venture further off the beaten path.

From getting your wildlife fix in the north, to witnessing a quieter corner of the Rockies in the south-west, here’s Audley Travel’s holiday hit list for an unforgettable journey through Alberta, Canada…

Get ready to road trip

The best way to discover Alberta? By hopping in a hire car and taking it all in from the front seat. This means you can delve deeper into the Alberta backcountry – swooping along forest-lined roads and stopping for coffee breaks in small towns, moving at your own pace and deciding what’s for you.

Put wildlife on your wishlist

From black bears to white bison, you can expect to spot plenty of wildlife on your drive through Alberta ( Travel Alberta )

A self-drive tour through Alberta lends itself to plenty of wildlife-spotting opportunities – you may even spot a Grizzly or Black bear lumbering along the side of the road. For guaranteed sightings of all kinds of animals, head north to Elk Island National Park, located east of Edmonton. This wildlife haven is known for its thriving populations of bison, elk, and over 250 bird species, and played a crucial role in bison conservation. Covering 194 square kilometers, the park features aspen parkland, lakes, and grasslands, where visitors can canoe, hike, explore scenic trails, spot wildlife, and – thanks to its being part of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve – stargaze.

Seek out quieter (and no less impressive) Rocky mountains

Perhaps you’ve seen the Rocky mountains before, or maybe you’re keen to bypass the more well-known Rockies in Banff and Jasper National Parks. If that’s the case, get off the beaten path and make a beeline for Waterton Lakes National Park , tucked into south-western Alberta. It’s as spectacularly beautiful hiking territory as its northern neighbours – with rolling prairies giving way to the towering Rockies, and valleys filled with glittering lakes – and blissfully crowd-free.

Witness the excitement of the Calgary Stampede

Nothing can quite prepare you for seeing some of the world’s best rodeo athletes compete in the Calgary Stampede , a must-see summertime event that gives an exhilarating insight into Western lifestyle. There are restaurants, live music venues and attractions at Stampede Park, but what you’re really here for is the competitions: bareback and bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and more.

Soar over the Gloria Glacier

A helicopter trip is one of the best ways to appreciate the true beauty of the Rockies ( Travel Alberta )

If you’re impressed by the Rockies with your feet firmly on the ground, the view from above is nothing short of sensational. A helicopter trip is one of the best ways to take in the magnitude of the glaciers and snowy peaks of the Canadian Rockies. It’ll give you an up-close view of the fluoro-blue Glora Glacier from above, swoop over the snow-dusted Sundance Range of Banff National Park and more. Your pilot will point out the sites as you go, answering any and all questions you have along the way.

Embark on an ethereal ice walk in Johnston Canyon

Surround yourself by the frozen pillars and waterfalls of Johnston Canyon on a guided trek ( Travel Alberta )

Alberta is a naturally beautiful destination any time of year, but if you’re craving the cosiness of a winter adventure, then there are certain things that should be on your ‘to do’ list, including the Johnston Canyon ice walk . On this guided trek, you’ll strap on a pair of ice cleats and walk across steel walkways built into the canyon below. You’ll be surrounded by forests, icy pillars and deep snow as you make your way to the frozen waterfalls – a sight to behold.

Discover dinosaur tracks in the Badlands

History lovers should head east in Alberta to the badlands at Horseshoe Canyon, where you can search for dinosaur tracks at the fascinating Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology. The surrounding region is abundant with fossils to be unearthed, where you can walk in the footsteps of the early mammoth hunters who stalked the land more than 10,000 years ago.There’s even more to this lesser-explored region – from exploring the unusual Hoodoo geological formations – tall spindly formations of rock – to the Rosedale Suspension Bridge. The see-through wire mesh bridge was used by miners up until 1957, and crossing it, as it sways in the breeze, is not for the faint of heart.

Bed down in one-of-kind stays

Quirky B&Bs and luxurious lakeside lodges like the Prince of Wales Hotel in Waterton await ( Travel Alberta / Nancy Ferreira )

Part of the charm of a trip to this part of Canada is the places you get to stay – not big brand hotels, but family-run guesthouses and cosy yet luxurious lakeside lodges. Take Off Our Rockies for example, a quirky B&B with just two bedrooms, a sunny patio and delicious homemade breakfasts featuring Eggs Benedict and waffles to set you up for the day. Meanwhile, Moraine Lake Lodge has log-cabin style rooms with natural Aveda bath products, perfect for post-hike showers. Further south, Kilmorey Lodge , in the lesser-known but idyllic Waterton Lakes National Park, is loved for the views guests have of Emerald Bay from their terrace, and its onsite pub.