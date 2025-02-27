When it comes to bucket list adventures, Canada is brimming with extraordinary options. But sometimes it pays to slow the pace and concentrate on just one beautiful region, like British Columbia , where you can take in popular spots like Vancouver Island and Whistler, but also lesser-known regions, from the Kootenay Rockies and the Okanagan Valley wine region. And along the way? Some of the coolest wilderness stays in the world.

Here are just a few more reasons why British Columbia is worthy of your bucket list…

It’s home to the ‘other Rockies’

The Kootenay Rockies are a well-kept secret of British Columbia ( Destination British Columbia )

They hold the same UNESCO World Heritage status as Alberta’s world-famous Rocky Mountains, yet they receive far fewer visitors. The well-kept secret of the Kootenay Rockies are reason alone to visit British Columbia. It’s head-clearing hike territory – but also great for bike rides, fly-fishing for trout and trail riding. After all that, make the most of the region’s hot springs: Halfway River Hot Springs has a true wilderness setting, reached by a short hike and surrounded by rivers and forest. The empty valleys of Kootenay are also home to an incredible array of wildlife, and just one of the many places to see moose, elk, grizzly and black bears.

You can watch black bears bathing in the Pacific

For a proper guided tour to see black bears up close , venture to Clayoquot Sound, a vast inlet of the Pacific Ocean on the wild west coast of Vancouver Island. You’d need to head here between April and October for your chance to witness the bears foraging for crabs and clams from the safety of a Zodiac boat (cars can’t reach this spot – making it all the more special). Along with watching the black bears go about their daily rituals, you can also spot seals, eagles and porpoises and even orcas.

It’s home to Canada’s Great Wilderness

Enjoy a post-hike soak in the Laird River Hot Springs ( Destination British Columbia )

There’s wilderness and then there’s wilderness – truly remote regions of towering peaks and endless prairies. It’s worth allocating some time to this northern corner of the state, where you can ride in a jet boat up to the thundering Kinuseo Falls, soak in the Laird River Hot Springs or cool off with a swim in the crystal-clear waters of Tā Chʼilā Provincial Park.

You can hop out of a helicopter onto a 12,000-year-old glacier

Witnessing the peaks of Whistler Blackcomb mountains from a helicopter is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As you soar above the snow, you’ll take in Cheakamus Glacier and Garibaldi Provincial Parks, and their dazzling turquoise lakes. Then, part-way through your journey, you’ll touch down on Rainbow Mountain, stepping out on the 12,000-year-old glacier to take in the fresh air and panoramic views.

There’s no better place for a camping and kayaking adventure

Of course you could spend your time in British Columbia travelling by car, resting up in lodges along the way. To really immerse yourself in the wilderness though, dedicate a few nights to camping and kayaking in the archipelago north of Vancouver Island. By day you’ll be paddling in pristine waters shared with orca and humpback whales, plus seabirds and seals; at night you’ll sleep in a rustic tent, waking at sunrise to spot whales in the water as you sip your morning coffee.

It’s home to the world’s largest population of grizzly bears

See these magnificent bears in their natural environment at the world’s only grizzly bear sanctuary ( Destination British Columbia )

Khutzeymateen is the first and only grizzly bear sanctuary in the world, and lies within the Great Bear Rainforest, the largest coastal temperate rainforest in the world. It’s staggering stuff: not only will you see grizzly bears roaming in their natural environment from the comfort of a rib boat, but humpback whales are a common sighting here too. Your best chance of seeing bears is May to July – either squeeze in a tour of several hours, or if you have longer, spend the night at a floating wilderness lodge.

There’s an incredible wine scene

You may not associate Canada with fine wine, but four hours north of Vancouver you’ll find the Okanagan Valley,

with its pretty lakes, lush hills and miles and miles of vineyards. It’s still relatively off the radar for Brits, but Vancouverites know they’re onto a good thing when they visit – many of the wineries also have excellent farm-to-table restaurants. Another reason to visit is the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, to learn about First Nation Canadians and learn why this desert region is under threat.

It’s home to some of Canada’s coolest wilderness stays

Accommodation in British Columbia can be just as adventurous as your activities. Take Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge , which is reached by a floatplane over Vancouver island’s west coast, before you hop in a horse-drawn wagon that’ll transport you to your luxurious safari-style tent. In the Kootenays, Cross River has just eight cabins, each one decorated with colourful First Nations fabrics, while Logden Lodge , close to the town of Nelson in the Kootenays, is home to a handful of cosy cabins, kitted out with green velvet sofas, wood-burning stoves and private outdoor firepits.