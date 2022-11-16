Niagara Falls

Niagra Fall is as iconic as it gets. Get two awesome perspectives by booking a boat tour and a helicopter ride (Canadian Affair)

Spanning the border between Ontario and New York, the group of three waterfalls really needs no introduction. It’s so iconic that it’s become a symbol for Canada and is the most powerful waterfall in North America in terms of flow rate. There are many ways to experience the falls and it’s often recommended to book a stay for a minimum of two days. Taking a boat tour followed by a helicopter ride with Niagara City Cruises & Niagara Helicopters gives two different perspectives, allowing visitors to really appreciate the magnificent power of the falls.

Petroglyph Provincial Park

Known by the Indigenous peoples of the area as Kinoomaagewaabkong – or “The Teaching Rocks” – the rock arts site of Petroglyph Provincial Park is the largest known concentration of Indigenous rock carvings in Canada. The stone is believed to have been carved by the Algonkian-speaking people between 900 and 1100 AD, and depict turtles, snakes, birds, humans and more. The deep crevices were thought to lead to the spirit world, and the rocks remain a place of pilgrimage for local Ojibwe people. An on-site visitor centre provides historical context and stories through film and tours by expert guides.

CN Tower

Experience the dizzying heights from the top of one of the world’s tallest freestanding structures on an Edge Walk at the CN Tower (Canadian Affair)

On the shores of Lake Ontario, Toronto is a centre of food, arts and culture. And rising high in its skyline is the CN Tower. Built in 1975, it’s become an emblem of the city, heralding the title of the World’s Tallest Freestanding Structure and one of the seven wonders of the modern world in 1995. Make your way up the tower for commanding views of the city alongside a locally and sustainably-sourced menu at the revolving 360 Restaurant – or brave the Edge Walk if you’d prefer a dose of adrenalin to accompany the view.

Parliament Hill

Explore the facsinating history of Canada on a tour of the House of Commons and Library of Parliament (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ottawa is another of Ontario’s cities known for its food and culture. The Rideau Canal weaves through the city while the parliament building anchors the downtown area. On Parliament Hill, the gothic revival buildings have become a centrepoint for the city – home to the Senate, House of Commons and Library of Parliament. There are daily free walking tours to dive into the architecture and history, and in the summer months, for five nights a week, there’s a 30-minute multimedia sound and light show that fills the grounds in front of the buildings.

1,000 Islands Region

The 1,000 Islands are a group of more than 1,800 islands in the St. Lawrence River, straddling the border of the US and Canada. The 1,000 Islands is a region of endless shorelines, rich history and unique culture. Vacationers have been coming to the region for more than 150 years to enjoy its breathtaking beauty. More than 50 miles of waters that were once patrolled by pirates (yes … pirates!) and Prohibition bootleggers are now cruised by cottagers who enjoy serene bays and vacationers who tour aboard guided trips and hear the astonishing stories behind the islands.

Algonquin Provincial Park

The lush, 7,600-km2 landscapes of Algonquin Provincial Park are a beautiful home to wildlife of all kinds (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Maple hills and thousands of lakes create this home for bears, moose and common loons in Algonquin Park, stretching some 7,600km2 in Ontario. It’s a beautiful place to visit throughout the year, with hundreds of trails offering incredible views. During the winter months, however, the park becomes a great spot to try cross-country skiing. Some trails are well-maintained making them a good starting point for beginners, and there’s equipment available to rent just outside the park’s borders.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Vineyards

After the Niagra Falls helicopter ride you may well be in need of a glass of wine. If so, make it a rare dessert wine produced from the juice of naturally frozen grapes of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Vineyards (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’re visiting Niagara Falls, be sure to try some ice wine while you’re in the area. It’s known for its smoothness, intense flavours and heady bouquet, with the vines freezing over the winter months to produce a unique, dessert-style wine. Ontario is one of the only places that gets cold enough in winter for an ice wine crop every year. Tour the vineyards and try some samples on The Deluxe Niagara Winery Tour for some of the best.