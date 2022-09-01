Six things you need to know before booking your first cruise

There are plenty of reasons to give a cruise holiday a try – you get to explore a new destination each day, meet fellow travellers with a story to tell, let the kids loose on go-karting tracks or waterslides, and best of all, they are great value for money.

But if you’re navigating these waters for the first time, you might be faced with a bewildering array of cruise lines, cabin types and sizes of ship. Don’t be disheartened – we’ve put together a few handy tips to help get you started on your new adventures at sea.

Talk to a cruise agent to find the perfect cruise for you – from destination to activities on and offboard (Alamy Stock Photo)

Speak to an expert

The cruise world might be new to you, but there are plenty of expert cruise agents out there who do this every day, so let them do the hard work for you. They can help narrow down which cruise lines are right for you and highlight the best deals, plus they or their colleagues may even have sailed on that ship before so they can pass on insider tips.

Andy Harmer, UK & Ireland managing director for the Cruise Lines International Association, says: “Head to a travel agent who will be able to advise on the ideal cruise line and ship. From large-scale ships offering a wealth of onboard activities to luxury small-ship vessels with everything included, there’s a cruise for everyone – and an expert agent will be able to select a couple of options that suit you best.”

Choose your cruise

Think about the type of cruise you want – an action-packed ocean ship with plenty of restaurants to choose from and kids’ clubs on hand, a smaller river cruise ship that can dock right in the centre of the city, or even a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to the Galapagos Islands.

Rosie Cairns, joint managing director at ROL Cruise, says: “If you’re worried about spending too much time at sea, there are itineraries that are more port-intensive, or perhaps a river cruise may appeal as they include stops at a number of key locations. There are also no-fly options if you would prefer not to make air travel part of your holiday experience.”

Thoughtful planning means you can make the most of your cruise – and enjoy incredible experiences like the Northern Lights (Alamy Stock Photo)

Ignore cruise jargon

From maiden voyages to muster drills, sea days to shore excursions, sailors love to speak a language that can be utterly mystifying to those of us who haven’t spent our lives at sea. Luckily you don’t need to be able to steer the ship, just sail on it, so it doesn’t matter if you call your room a room (rather than a cabin or stateroom), and have to double-check the difference between bow and stern. Think of your ship like a big, floating resort and you’ll soon get to know the lingo.

Avoid extra costs

Just as you can choose anything from a basic B&B to a five-star all-inclusive hotel, you’ll need to work out what you want and how much you have to spend before you decide which cruise is right for you. The fare includes all the basics – accommodation, full-board meals and snacks, entertainment or lectures on board, flights if applicable, and use of the ship’s facilities (although some, like spa treatments or activities, might cost extra). But if you fancy treating yourself to speciality dining and drinks, you might want to choose an all-inclusive cruise or pre-book a drinks package before you board.

Charlotte Hope, cruise and stay expert at Bolsover Cruise Club, says: “Consider how much the drinks package is and how much drinks are on board, and be aware most American cruise lines add a service charge or tax on every purchase onboard, up to 22%. Also, you can’t just buy a drinks package for one person in the cabin – both paying adults have to purchase for the duration of the cruise, not just sea days. As a positive, some cruise lines offer free drinks to children if two paying adults are in the cabin, and sometimes you also get Wi-Fi and tips as part of the package.”

What to pack

Unless you’re on an expedition cruise to the icy reaches of Antarctica – where your cruise line will send you a packing list to make sure you turn up prepared – you don’t need to bring anything on a cruise holiday that you wouldn’t bring to a hotel.

Some lines have designated formal nights, where guests get glammed up in cocktail dresses and black tie, but these aren’t compulsory (though it is a nice excuse to give your glad rags an outing).

Otherwise, the usual rules apply – good walking shoes to explore ashore, modest clothing if you plan to visit religious sites, and a jacket for after-dinner drinks on deck as it can be breezy at sea. And the best thing is you only need to unpack once because your wardrobe travels with you.

Good walking shoes and a breeze-proof jacket for time on deck are two cruise essentials (Alamy Stock Photo)

Get to grips with tips

“Don’t be put off when you see the word tips,” adds Charlotte Hope from Bolsover Cruise Club. “It’s always been a tradition of cruising to tip your waiters and cabin stewards, but most lines include this in the price so it’s not something you have to think about.

“You may be able to pre-pay them before you go or they might be included in your package. However, it’s not compulsory – they give you advice on what they recommend you tip daily per person, and it’s totally at your discretion.”